TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

351 AM MDT Thu Sep 22 2022

TXZ418-222215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

351 AM MDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ419-222215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

351 AM MDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ420-222215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

351 AM MDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ423-222215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

351 AM MDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ421-222215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

351 AM MDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ422-222215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

351 AM MDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ424-222215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

351 AM MDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

