TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 4, 2022

_____

316 FPUS54 KEPZ 050905

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

305 AM MDT Mon Sep 5 2022

TXZ418-052330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

305 AM MDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ419-052330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

305 AM MDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ420-052330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

305 AM MDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ423-052330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

305 AM MDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ421-052330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

305 AM MDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ422-052330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

305 AM MDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ424-052330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

305 AM MDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

Hefner

_____

