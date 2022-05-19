TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

348 AM MDT Thu May 19 2022

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

348 AM MDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows around 60. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

348 AM MDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

348 AM MDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

348 AM MDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 90.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

348 AM MDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

348 AM MDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

348 AM MDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

around 60.

