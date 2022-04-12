TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, April 11, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

405 AM MDT Tue Apr 12 2022

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

405 AM MDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs around 80. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph, becoming west 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Very windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

405 AM MDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MDT

WEDNESDAY...

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to

60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Very windy and much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

up to 60 mph, decreasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

405 AM MDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Very

windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, decreasing to 50 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

405 AM MDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the lower 80s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

405 AM MDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs around 80. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west

30 to 35 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Very

windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

30 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

405 AM MDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the upper 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

405 AM MDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 80s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

