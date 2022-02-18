TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 17, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

235 AM MST Fri Feb 18 2022

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

235 AM MST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

235 AM MST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

235 AM MST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

235 AM MST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

235 AM MST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

235 AM MST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

235 AM MST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

