TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

312 AM MST Thu Feb 17 2022

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

312 AM MST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

312 AM MST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 30. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

312 AM MST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

312 AM MST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 30. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

312 AM MST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 60 to 65.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

312 AM MST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs 45 to 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

312 AM MST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

