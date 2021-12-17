TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

323 AM MST Fri Dec 17 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 10 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs 55 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 10 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows around 30. East winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing

to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

