TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, August 2, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

300 AM MDT Tue Aug 3 2021

TXZ418-032330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

300 AM MDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

95 to 100.

TXZ419-032330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

300 AM MDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ420-032330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

300 AM MDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 65. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ423-032330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

300 AM MDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ421-032330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

300 AM MDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 65. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ422-032330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

300 AM MDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ424-032330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

300 AM MDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

