TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 1, 2021 _____ 435 FPUS54 KEPZ 021008 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM 408 AM MDT Wed Jun 2 2021 TXZ418-030000- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 408 AM MDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ419-030000- Eastern/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 408 AM MDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. $$ TXZ420-030000- Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 408 AM MDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ423-030000- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 408 AM MDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ421-030000- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 408 AM MDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. $$ TXZ422-030000- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 408 AM MDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ424-030000- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 408 AM MDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$