TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 4, 2021

978 FPUS54 KEPZ 050931

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

231 AM MST Fri Feb 5 2021

TXZ418-052315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

231 AM MST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TXZ419-052315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

231 AM MST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ420-052315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

231 AM MST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ423-052315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

231 AM MST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ421-052315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

231 AM MST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ422-052315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

231 AM MST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ424-052315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

231 AM MST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

