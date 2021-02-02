TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, February 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

324 AM MST Tue Feb 2 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

324 AM MST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

324 AM MST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

324 AM MST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

324 AM MST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

324 AM MST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

324 AM MST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

324 AM MST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

