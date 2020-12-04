TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 3, 2020

_____

459 FPUS54 KEPZ 041005

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

305 AM MST Fri Dec 4 2020

TXZ418-050045-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

305 AM MST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ419-050045-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

305 AM MST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ420-050045-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

305 AM MST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 10 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ423-050045-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

305 AM MST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ421-050045-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

305 AM MST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ422-050045-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

305 AM MST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ424-050045-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

305 AM MST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather