Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
231 AM MST Sat Nov 28 2020
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
231 AM MST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 30 to 35. East winds 25 to
35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 20 to
30 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers
after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers in the evening. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
231 AM MST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 30 to 35. East winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 55. East winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
231 AM MST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
231 AM MST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 30. East winds
20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then slight chance of snow showers and rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
231 AM MST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers
and snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow
showers after midnight. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
231 AM MST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers
and snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
231 AM MST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
