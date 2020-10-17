TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, October 16, 2020

156 FPUS54 KEPZ 170841

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

241 AM MDT Sat Oct 17 2020

TXZ418-172215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

241 AM MDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ419-172215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

241 AM MDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ420-172215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

241 AM MDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

TXZ423-172215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

241 AM MDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ421-172215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

241 AM MDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ422-172215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

241 AM MDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

TXZ424-172215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

241 AM MDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 95. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

