TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 30, 2020

614 FPUS54 KEPZ 310916

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

316 AM MDT Mon Aug 31 2020

TXZ418-312230-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

316 AM MDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around

70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

TXZ419-312230-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

316 AM MDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ420-312230-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

316 AM MDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 65 to 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ423-312230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

316 AM MDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

TXZ421-312230-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

316 AM MDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ422-312230-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

316 AM MDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ424-312230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

316 AM MDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

