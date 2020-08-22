TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020

281 FPUS54 KEPZ 220818

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

218 AM MDT Sat Aug 22 2020

TXZ418-222215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

218 AM MDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

TXZ419-222215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

218 AM MDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ420-222215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

218 AM MDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. North winds up to 5 mph

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ423-222215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

218 AM MDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ421-222215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

218 AM MDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. East winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ422-222215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

218 AM MDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ424-222215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

218 AM MDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

