TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2020

_____

801 FPUS54 KEPZ 141139

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

539 AM MDT Fri Aug 14 2020

TXZ418-142215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

539 AM MDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 107. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

$$

TXZ419-142215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

539 AM MDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ420-142215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

539 AM MDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

TXZ423-142215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

539 AM MDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ421-142215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

539 AM MDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ422-142215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

539 AM MDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

95 to 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

TXZ424-142215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

539 AM MDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 105. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

95 to 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather