TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 30, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
357 AM MDT Fri Jul 31 2020
TXZ418-312215-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
357 AM MDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows 70 to 75. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
100.
TXZ419-312215-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
357 AM MDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ420-312215-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
357 AM MDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 90. East winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ423-312215-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
357 AM MDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ421-312215-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
357 AM MDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100.
TXZ422-312215-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
357 AM MDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 90. East winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
90 to 95.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ424-312215-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
357 AM MDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows 70 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100.
