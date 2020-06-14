TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 13, 2020

253 FPUS54 KEPZ 140821

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

221 AM MDT Sun Jun 14 2020

TXZ418-142215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

221 AM MDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

$$

TXZ419-142215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

221 AM MDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

$$

TXZ420-142215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

221 AM MDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ423-142215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

221 AM MDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

101.

$$

TXZ421-142215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

221 AM MDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 101.

$$

TXZ422-142215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

221 AM MDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ424-142215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

221 AM MDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

$$

