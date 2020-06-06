TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, June 5, 2020

_____

506 FPUS54 KEPZ 060858

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

258 AM MDT Sat Jun 6 2020

TXZ418-062230-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

258 AM MDT Sat Jun 6 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ419-062230-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

258 AM MDT Sat Jun 6 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ420-062230-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

258 AM MDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ423-062230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

258 AM MDT Sat Jun 6 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

TXZ421-062230-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

258 AM MDT Sat Jun 6 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

TXZ422-062230-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

258 AM MDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

TXZ424-062230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

258 AM MDT Sat Jun 6 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather