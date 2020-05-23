TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, May 22, 2020

_____

726 FPUS54 KEPZ 231125

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

525 AM MDT Sat May 23 2020

TXZ418-232215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

525 AM MDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ419-232215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

525 AM MDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ420-232215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

525 AM MDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ423-232215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

525 AM MDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ421-232215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

525 AM MDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

TXZ422-232215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

525 AM MDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ424-232215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

525 AM MDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

_____

