TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

308 AM MDT Wed May 20 2020

TXZ418-202230-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

308 AM MDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ419-202230-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

308 AM MDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ420-202230-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

308 AM MDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TXZ423-202230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

308 AM MDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ421-202230-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

308 AM MDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ422-202230-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

308 AM MDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TXZ424-202230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

308 AM MDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

