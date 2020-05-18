TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020

_____

928 FPUS54 KEPZ 180919

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

319 AM MDT Mon May 18 2020

TXZ418-182215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

319 AM MDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ419-182215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

319 AM MDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ420-182215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

319 AM MDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ423-182215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

319 AM MDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ421-182215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

319 AM MDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

TXZ422-182215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

319 AM MDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ424-182215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

319 AM MDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather