TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

223 AM MDT Sun May 17 2020

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

223 AM MDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

223 AM MDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

223 AM MDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

223 AM MDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

223 AM MDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

223 AM MDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

223 AM MDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

