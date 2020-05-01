TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 30, 2020

_____

592 FPUS54 KEPZ 010927

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

327 AM MDT Fri May 1 2020

TXZ418-012215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

327 AM MDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ419-012215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

327 AM MDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ420-012215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

327 AM MDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

TXZ423-012215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

327 AM MDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ421-012215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

327 AM MDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

TXZ422-012215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

327 AM MDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ424-012215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

327 AM MDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

_____

