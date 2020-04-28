TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, April 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

243 AM MDT Tue Apr 28 2020

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

243 AM MDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

243 AM MDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. East

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

243 AM MDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

243 AM MDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. East

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

243 AM MDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs around 80. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 95. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

243 AM MDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

243 AM MDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

