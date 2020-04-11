TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, April 10, 2020

_____

877 FPUS54 KEPZ 110934

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

334 AM MDT Sat Apr 11 2020

TXZ418-112230-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

334 AM MDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ419-112230-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

334 AM MDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ420-112230-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

334 AM MDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 25 to

35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ423-112230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

334 AM MDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ421-112230-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

334 AM MDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ422-112230-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

334 AM MDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ424-112230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

334 AM MDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather