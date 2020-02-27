TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

754 FPUS54 KEPZ 271153

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

453 AM MST Thu Feb 27 2020

TXZ418-280015-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

453 AM MST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ419-280015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

453 AM MST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ420-280015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

453 AM MST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Windy.

Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ423-280015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

453 AM MST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Windy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ421-280015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

453 AM MST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.

TXZ422-280015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

453 AM MST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Windy.

Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.

TXZ424-280015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

453 AM MST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Windy.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

