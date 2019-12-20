TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

306 AM MST Fri Dec 20 2019

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

306 AM MST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

306 AM MST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

306 AM MST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

306 AM MST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

306 AM MST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

306 AM MST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

306 AM MST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

