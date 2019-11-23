TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019

583 FPUS54 KEPZ 230951

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

251 AM MST Sat Nov 23 2019

TXZ418-419-240030-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

251 AM MST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ423-424-240030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

251 AM MST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ420-422-240030-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

251 AM MST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs around

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ421-240030-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

251 AM MST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

NMZ407-411-240030-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Las Cruces, Vado,

and Sunland Park

251 AM MST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Dennhardt

