TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 7, 2019

_____

419 FPUS54 KEPZ 081217

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

517 AM MST Fri Nov 8 2019

TXZ418-082330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

517 AM MST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy, colder. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ419-082330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

517 AM MST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ423-082330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

517 AM MST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ420-082330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

517 AM MST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows 25 to 30. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

TXZ424-082330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

517 AM MST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Chance of

rain showers early in the morning, then slight chance of rain

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ422-082330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

517 AM MST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 60. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ421-082330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

517 AM MST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 25 to 30. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather