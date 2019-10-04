TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019

870 FPUS54 KEPZ 041115

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

515 AM MDT Fri Oct 4 2019

TXZ418-042330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

515 AM MDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ419-042330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

515 AM MDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ423-042330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

515 AM MDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 60 to 65. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ420-042330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

515 AM MDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ424-042330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

515 AM MDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ422-042330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

515 AM MDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ421-042330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

515 AM MDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

