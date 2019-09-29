TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 28, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

549 AM MDT Sun Sep 29 2019

TXZ418-300015-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

549 AM MDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 65 to 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 85 to 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

TXZ419-300015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

549 AM MDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 85 to 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ423-300015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

549 AM MDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ420-300015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

549 AM MDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ424-300015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

549 AM MDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows 65 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs 80 to 85.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ422-300015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

549 AM MDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs 75 to 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ421-300015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

549 AM MDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

