TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Friday, September 23, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Mostly cloudy;80;NE;7;40% Abilene Dyess;Partly cloudy;77;NE;5;43% Alice;Clear;73;SSW;5;90% Alpine;Clear;65;ESE;4;67% Amarillo;Clear;64;SE;6;71% Angleton;Clear;74;Calm;0;93% Arlington;Partly cloudy;77;E;1;53% Austin;Clear;78;Calm;0;51% Austin Bergstrom;Clear;77;SSW;7;55% Bay;Clear;75;Calm;0;94% Beaumont;Clear;77;N;1;91% Beeville;Clear;73;SW;2;84% Borger;Clear;57;NE;7;86% Bowie;Clear;73;N;6;63% Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;79;NNE;2;53% Brenham;Clear;76;SW;2;63% Bridgeport;Clear;70;Calm;0;73% Brownsville;Mostly clear;78;N;2;86% Brownwood;Clear;76;S;2;46% Burnet;Clear;73;ENE;1;51% Canadian;Cloudy;55;ENE;4;84% Castroville;Clear;73;WSW;3;66% Childress;Clear;66;E;10;62% Cleburne;Clear;78;E;1;44% College Station;Mostly clear;77;NNW;2;65% Comanche;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;6;41% Conroe;Clear;73;NE;1;79% Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;77;SSW;5;81% Corsicana;Clear;80;ESE;1;61% Cotulla;Clear;79;SE;7;66% Dalhart;Partly cloudy;55;NNE;9;83% Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;50% Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;80;SSW;6;41% Dallas\/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;36% Decatur;Clear;76;NNE;3;57% Del Rio;Clear;77;ESE;5;53% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;75;ENE;7;60% Denton;Mostly clear;75;E;2;61% Dryden;Partly cloudy;72;NE;4;52% Dumas;Mostly clear;52;NE;5;92% Edinburg;Clear;73;ENE;0;88% El Paso;Mostly clear;81;E;4;31% Ellington;Mostly clear;82;SW;5;69% Falfurrias;Clear;71;NW;2;96% Fort Hood;Clear;80;SSE;2;45% Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;80;ENE;1;46% Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;82;SSW;3;39% Fort Worth Nas;Mostly clear;75;ENE;1;58% Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;71;Calm;0;61% Fredericksburg;Clear;68;NNE;1;54% Gainesville;Clear;75;NNE;4;61% Galveston;Mostly clear;83;S;5;79% Gatesville;Clear;73;SSE;3;49% Georgetown;Clear;71;SE;2;73% Giddings;Clear;74;W;2;72% Gilmer;Clear;75;ENE;3;71% Graham;Mostly clear;77;NE;5;57% Granbury;Clear;73;E;1;66% Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;77;ENE;1;62% Greenville;Clear;71;E;1;68% Guadalupe Pass;Clear;67;ENE;21;48% Hamilton;Mostly clear;73;SSE;2;49% Harlingen;Clear;76;Calm;0;93% Hearne;Partly cloudy;74;NNE;1;78% Hebbronville;Clear;71;S;3;92% Henderson;Clear;72;NE;1;81% Hereford;Clear;66;SE;7;74% Hillsboro;Clear;78;SE;4;46% Hondo;Clear;75;W;3;54% Houston;Partly cloudy;82;NE;1;71% Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;82;WSW;5;69% Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly clear;84;WSW;9;65% Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Clear;79;NW;1;80% Houston Clover;Mostly clear;80;Calm;0;73% Houston Hooks;Mostly clear;76;W;3;73% Houston Hull;Mostly clear;76;WSW;3;84% Houston Intercontinental;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;68% Huntsville;Mostly clear;77;NNE;3;68% Ingleside;Clear;78;S;3;86% Jacksonville;Clear;73;ENE;1;81% Jasper;Mostly clear;73;NNE;1;85% Junction;Mostly cloudy;69;WSW;3;50% Kellyusa Airport;Mostly clear;80;SSE;6;57% Kerrville;Clear;71;ESE;2;58% Killeen;Clear;80;SSE;2;45% Killeen\/Ft Hood;Clear;76;Calm;0;53% Kingsville Nas;Clear;73;SSW;5;96% La Grange;Clear;73;S;1;70% Lago Vista;Clear;77;SE;1;42% Lancaster;Mostly clear;71;ENE;1;67% Laredo;Clear;81;SE;10;62% Llano;Partly cloudy;72;NNE;2;59% Longview;Clear;75;NE;3;74% Lubbock;Clear;71;ESE;6;61% Lufkin;Clear;78;ENE;6;68% Mcallen;Clear;78;SE;3;84% Mcgregor;Clear;79;S;3;41% Mckinney;Clear;73;Calm;0;61% Mesquite;Clear;76;E;1;60% Midland;Clear;74;SE;3;32% Midland Airpark;Clear;74;SE;3;32% Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;67% Mineola;Clear;70;E;2;84% Mineral Wells;Clear;76;Calm;0;49% Mount Pleasant;Mostly clear;74;E;6;73% Nacogdoches;Clear;73;NNE;1;83% New Braunfels;Clear;76;SE;1;64% Odessa;Clear;70;SSE;4;40% Orange;Clear;75;NNW;1;95% Palacios;Mostly clear;84;S;5;69% Palestine;Clear;73;ENE;2;80% Pampa;Partly cloudy;54;ENE;6;96% Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;54;ENE;6;87% Paris;Mostly clear;78;E;7;72% Pecos;Clear;72;SSE;6;47% Perryton;Cloudy;54;ESE;4;90% Plainview;Clear;63;SE;7;72% Pleasanton;Clear;77;S;2;67% Port Aransas;Clear;82;SSE;5;82% Port Isabel;Mostly clear;83;NE;3;82% Port Lavaca;Clear;79;SSW;2;81% Randolph AFB;Clear;78;Calm;0;56% Robstown;Clear;73;Calm;3;83% Rockport;Clear;77;S;3;91% Rocksprings;Clear;71;SSE;4;57% San Angelo;Clear;75;S;7;28% San Antonio;Clear;80;ESE;1;57% San Antonio Stinson;Clear;79;SSE;5;59% San Marcos;Clear;76;S;2;57% Seminole;Clear;70;ESE;4;57% Sherman-Denison;Mostly clear;76;NE;9;56% Snyder;Clear;75;ENE;5;49% Sonora;Clear;68;E;2;44% Stephenville;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;56% Sulphur Springs;Clear;76;ESE;5;70% Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;75;ENE;3;45% Temple;Clear;78;S;6;53% Terrell;Clear;75;Calm;0;57% Tyler;Clear;79;E;2;70% Uvalde;Partly cloudy;75;SE;2;61% Vernon;Clear;65;NNE;8;71% Victoria;Clear;73;S;1;88% Waco;Clear;78;E;3;49% Weslaco;Clear;76;Calm;0;90% Wharton;Clear;79;SSW;2;82% Wichita Falls;Clear;69;NE;8;67% Wink;Mostly clear;71;SE;9;50% Zapata;Mostly clear;80;ESE;5;73%