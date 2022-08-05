Skip to main content
TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Friday, August 5, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;10;33%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;10;28%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;10;90%

Alpine;Mostly clear;79;ESE;5;45%

Amarillo;Cloudy;73;S;4;74%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;5;84%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;87;SE;3;49%

Austin;Cloudy;84;S;3;64%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;83;S;12;69%

Bay;Cloudy;78;S;3;90%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;2;91%

Beeville;Mostly clear;77;SE;5;92%

Borger;Cloudy;77;S;4;58%

Bowie;Partly cloudy;83;SE;5;48%

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;6;33%

Brenham;Partly cloudy;81;S;5;79%

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;83;SE;6;45%

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;7;82%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;6;46%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;82;S;6;56%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;74;WSW;3;71%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;82;SE;5;65%

Childress;Mostly cloudy;78;NW;3;78%

Cleburne;Partly cloudy;87;SSE;3;48%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;85;S;6;70%

Comanche;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;7;47%

Conroe;Cloudy;82;S;3;74%

Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;82;SSE;10;84%

Corsicana;Partly cloudy;85;SE;5;56%

Cotulla;Cloudy;85;SE;13;64%

Dalhart;Cloudy;74;S;3;76%

Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;90;SE;9;40%

Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;88;SSE;8;39%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;8;39%

Decatur;Partly cloudy;85;SE;5;40%

Del Rio;Mostly clear;91;E;13;38%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;89;ESE;15;46%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;87;SE;2;53%

Dryden;Mostly clear;84;E;6;34%

Dumas;Cloudy;74;WSW;6;68%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;8;81%

El Paso;Cloudy;83;NW;4;49%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;6;83%

Falfurrias;Mostly clear;82;SE;5;85%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;86;S;9;57%

Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;89;SE;3;37%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;89;SE;7;40%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;87;SE;3;45%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;6;43%

Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;3;69%

Gainesville;Partly cloudy;84;SE;3;52%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;87;S;12;67%

Gatesville;Cloudy;87;S;8;51%

Georgetown;Cloudy;84;S;6;64%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;80;S;6;86%

Gilmer;Partly cloudy;82;SE;3;70%

Graham;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;6;37%

Granbury;Partly cloudy;88;SSE;3;45%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;88;SE;3;46%

Greenville;Partly cloudy;85;SE;5;53%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;79;ENE;15;41%

Hamilton;Cloudy;84;SSE;7;58%

Harlingen;Clear;81;SE;6;83%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;83;S;7;64%

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;90;SE;9;80%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;5;72%

Hereford;Cloudy;75;SW;4;70%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;6;56%

Hondo;Mostly clear;84;SE;12;64%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;82;S;2;84%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;83;S;10;79%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;82;S;7;83%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;95%

Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;81%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;83;S;6;79%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;81;S;6;87%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;83;N;5;82%

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;88;S;6;56%

Ingleside;Partly cloudy;84;S;12;79%

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;3;72%

Jasper;Cloudy;76;ENE;2;92%

Junction;Mostly clear;87;S;14;49%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;12;67%

Kerrville;Mostly clear;81;SSE;6;69%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;86;S;9;57%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;87;S;12;54%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly clear;82;SSE;13;87%

La Grange;Partly cloudy;80;S;4;83%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;80;S;4;66%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;3;57%

Laredo;Clear;81;SSE;20;69%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;5;55%

Longview;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;6;72%

Lubbock;Cloudy;82;SSE;6;48%

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;7;73%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;82;SE;12;78%

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;89;S;12;47%

Mckinney;Partly cloudy;85;SE;7;49%

Mesquite;Partly cloudy;86;SE;3;51%

Midland;Cloudy;84;ENE;9;46%

Midland Airpark;Cloudy;84;ENE;9;46%

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;3;49%

Mineola;Partly cloudy;82;SE;5;63%

Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;85;SE;8;41%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly clear;81;SE;6;69%

Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;79;SE;4;82%

New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;4;78%

Odessa;Cloudy;86;ENE;6;34%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;2;96%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;85;S;10;74%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;5;67%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;4;81%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;3;79%

Paris;Mostly clear;83;ESE;7;70%

Pecos;Cloudy;86;SSE;6;36%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;76;S;3;69%

Plainview;Cloudy;79;SSW;8;54%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;81;SE;7;75%

Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;14;81%

Port Isabel;Clear;82;SE;9;81%

Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;84;SSE;5;80%

Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;8;76%

Robstown;Mostly clear;82;SSE;10;83%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;10;85%

Rocksprings;Mostly clear;81;SE;11;66%

San Angelo;Partly cloudy;89;S;6;29%

San Antonio;Mostly clear;80;SSE;4;72%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;82;SE;10;69%

San Marcos;Partly cloudy;80;S;5;75%

Seminole;Cloudy;82;E;5;48%

Sherman-Denison;Partly cloudy;88;SSE;10;39%

Snyder;Cloudy;83;NNW;3;51%

Sonora;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;7;37%

Stephenville;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;7;40%

Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;84;SE;4;52%

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;89;SSW;5;30%

Temple;Partly cloudy;87;S;16;50%

Terrell;Partly cloudy;87;SE;8;45%

Tyler;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;5;68%

Uvalde;Mostly clear;84;ESE;8;65%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;3;42%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;3;86%

Waco;Cloudy;90;S;14;48%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;8;82%

Wharton;Mostly cloudy;80;ESE;2;91%

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;90;SSE;14;37%

Wink;Cloudy;88;SSE;9;33%

Zapata;Clear;84;SE;9;70%

