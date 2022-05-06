TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Friday, May 6, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Clear;60;ESE;6;50% Abilene Dyess;Clear;57;SSE;5;47% Alice;Clear;78;E;6;90% Alpine;Clear;63;WNW;3;13% Amarillo;Clear;56;E;2;50% Angleton;Cloudy;72;SSE;3;90% Arlington;Clear;60;E;1;83% Austin;Clear;67;Calm;0;90% Austin Bergstrom;Clear;67;NE;4;100% Bay;Cloudy;74;ENE;8;86% Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;70;WNW;3;100% Beeville;Clear;75;E;4;94% Borger;Clear;57;N;1;52% Bowie;Clear;52;S;3;93% Breckenridge;Clear;63;SE;5;74% Brenham;Mostly cloudy;69;NE;1;96% Bridgeport;Clear;55;Calm;0;100% Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;5;86% Brownwood;Clear;63;E;2;66% Burnet;Clear;65;E;2;94% Canadian;Clear;49;WSW;1;77% Castroville;Clear;72;NE;5;75% Childress;Clear;60;E;7;57% Cleburne;Clear;60;ESE;1;86% College Station;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;88% Comanche;Clear;59;S;5;76% Conroe;Mostly clear;65;NNW;1;96% Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;77;ESE;6;93% Corsicana;Clear;60;NE;1;88% Cotulla;Clear;80;NE;6;76% Dalhart;Clear;54;E;6;61% Dallas Love;Clear;61;Calm;0;83% Dallas Redbird;Clear;59;Calm;0;83% Dallas\/Ft Worth;Clear;64;Calm;0;72% Decatur;Clear;60;SE;3;80% Del Rio;Clear;77;NE;8;33% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;69;NNE;6;56% Denton;Clear;59;N;1;86% Dryden;Mostly clear;69;NW;2;22% Dumas;Mostly clear;54;NE;2;53% Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;4;86% El Paso;Clear;68;SSW;3;14% Ellington;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;5;93% Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;78;ENE;3;79% Fort Hood;Clear;63;ENE;2;82% Fort Worth;Clear;66;ESE;1;65% Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;63;ESE;5;77% Fort Worth Nas;Clear;61;ESE;2;76% Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;57;Calm;0;93% Fredericksburg;Clear;60;NNE;1;97% Gainesville;Clear;54;WSW;1;95% Galveston;Partly cloudy;75;S;3;84% Gatesville;Clear;61;ESE;2;83% Georgetown;Fog;63;E;1;96% Giddings;Clear;65;NE;1;99% Gilmer;Clear;62;WNW;1;97% Graham;Clear;57;E;4;94% Granbury;Clear;60;ESE;2;83% Grand Prairie;Clear;62;NE;1;80% Greenville;Clear;58;WNW;2;91% Guadalupe Pass;Clear;66;SW;14;12% Hamilton;Clear;61;SE;2;68% Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;75;E;3;93% Hearne;Fog;61;NE;1;94% Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;78;E;2;83% Henderson;Mostly cloudy;64;WSW;4;96% Hereford;Clear;56;NE;2;44% Hillsboro;Clear;60;E;3;86% Hondo;Clear;73;NE;9;70% Houston;Cloudy;70;N;1;99% Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;70;W;3;93% Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;72;NW;6;82% Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;96% Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;71;ESE;1;100% Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;96% Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93% Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;93% Huntsville;Clear;65;Calm;0;90% Ingleside;Mostly clear;79;S;5;92% Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;61;W;2;97% Jasper;Cloudy;64;SSW;2;99% Junction;Clear;72;N;6;61% Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;73;NNE;10;77% Kerrville;Clear;63;ENE;2;89% Killeen;Clear;63;ENE;2;82% Killeen\/Ft Hood;Clear;63;Calm;0;100% Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;79;ENE;3;90% La Grange;Partly cloudy;69;NE;2;98% Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;63;ENE;1;95% Lancaster;Mostly clear;57;NNW;1;89% Laredo;Clear;85;NNE;8;69% Llano;Partly cloudy;66;E;3;93% Longview;Clear;63;SW;3;96% Lubbock;Mostly clear;67;ESE;4;22% Lufkin;Cloudy;67;S;5;93% Mcallen;Cloudy;80;SE;10;84% Mcgregor;Clear;61;Calm;0;86% Mckinney;Clear;60;WSW;3;80% Mesquite;Clear;60;NNW;1;83% Midland;Partly cloudy;65;S;6;19% Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;65;S;6;19% Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;95% Mineola;Clear;60;W;3;91% Mineral Wells;Clear;61;SSE;8;80% Mount Pleasant;Clear;59;W;4;94% Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;65;WNW;3;99% New Braunfels;Clear;68;NE;3;97% Odessa;Partly cloudy;62;ESE;3;24% Orange;Mostly cloudy;70;WNW;3;100% Palacios;Mostly cloudy;79;ENE;6;90% Palestine;Fog;61;NW;1;99% Pampa;Clear;51;NNE;2;69% Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Clear;47;NE;2;78% Paris;Clear;57;WSW;4;96% Pecos;Clear;65;S;5;18% Perryton;Clear;46;SE;1;81% Plainview;Mostly clear;53;NE;3;33% Pleasanton;Clear;78;ENE;6;78% Port Aransas;Mostly clear;79;SSE;8;93% Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;6;91% Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;78;E;4;82% Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;72;NE;10;93% Robstown;Partly cloudy;77;SE;6;90% Rockport;Mostly clear;79;SE;5;89% Rocksprings;Clear;66;E;6;74% San Angelo;Clear;58;SSE;5;31% San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;4;84% San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;77;NNE;10;76% San Marcos;Clear;68;NNE;3;96% Seminole;Mostly clear;63;SSE;2;23% Sherman-Denison;Clear;55;Calm;0;85% Snyder;Clear;64;ESE;4;36% Sonora;Clear;63;ENE;3;38% Stephenville;Clear;61;S;3;76% Sulphur Springs;Clear;60;WSW;3;86% Sweetwater;Clear;62;S;4;32% Temple;Clear;63;Calm;0;86% Terrell;Clear;58;Calm;0;93% Tyler;Clear;62;W;3;94% Uvalde;Clear;74;ENE;4;88% Vernon;Clear;57;ESE;4;72% Victoria;Mostly cloudy;75;ENE;4;85% Waco;Clear;60;Calm;0;86% Weslaco;Cloudy;79;SE;6;89% Wharton;Mostly cloudy;73;NNE;3;92% Wichita Falls;Clear;56;SSE;5;85% Wink;Partly cloudy;67;SE;5;15% Zapata;Showers;86;E;2;68% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather