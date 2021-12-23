TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Thursday, December 23, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Partly cloudy;46;SSW;6;33% Abilene Dyess;Partly cloudy;41;Calm;0;34% Alice;Mostly clear;58;S;6;96% Alpine;Mostly clear;52;WSW;9;19% Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;39;S;5;30% Angleton;Clear;59;SSE;7;80% Arlington;Clear;57;S;8;80% Austin;Clear;55;SSE;2;91% Austin Bergstrom;Clear;46;Calm;0;100% Bay;Clear;61;SSE;7;88% Beaumont;Clear;53;ESE;4;87% Beeville;Clear;60;SSW;6;94% Borger;Cloudy;50;SSW;7;39% Bowie;Clear;46;SE;5;94% Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;41;Calm;0;100% Brenham;Clear;55;ESE;3;92% Bridgeport;Clear;36;Calm;0;100% Brownsville;Clear;62;SE;7;93% Brownwood;Partly cloudy;43;SSW;2;65% Burnet;Clear;57;SSE;5;86% Canadian;Cloudy;42;WSW;6;75% Castroville;Clear;49;ENE;1;83% Childress;Partly cloudy;39;S;8;75% Cleburne;Clear;55;SSE;14;93% College Station;Clear;57;SSE;7;83% Comanche;Clear;45;S;5;62% Conroe;Mostly clear;55;ESE;5;89% Corpus Christi;Clear;57;S;8;100% Corsicana;Clear;55;SSE;6;86% Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;56;SSE;5;59% Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;38;WSW;5;23% Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;56;SE;10;80% Dallas Redbird;Clear;53;SSE;10;85% Dallas\/Ft Worth;Clear;53;SSE;8;85% Decatur;Clear;49;SE;6;88% Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;58;E;8;42% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;48;ENE;8;58% Denton;Clear;40;Calm;0;92% Dryden;Partly cloudy;54;W;5;43% Dumas;Clear;40;SSW;12;24% Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;64;SSE;3;93% El Paso;Mostly cloudy;47;NW;1;37% Ellington;Clear;55;SE;3;87% Falfurrias;Mostly clear;54;S;3;100% Fort Hood;Clear;56;SSE;9;85% Fort Worth;Clear;51;SE;8;89% Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;51;SE;6;89% Fort Worth Nas;Clear;53;SE;3;87% Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;54;SSE;7;89% Fredericksburg;Clear;43;WNW;5;87% Gainesville;Clear;46;Calm;0;96% Galveston;Clear;66;SSE;10;72% Gatesville;Clear;55;SE;6;87% Georgetown;Clear;55;SE;5;86% Giddings;Clear;58;S;6;93% Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;53;SE;6;67% Graham;Mostly clear;41;W;3;93% Granbury;Clear;42;ESE;6;93% Grand Prairie;Clear;57;S;8;80% Greenville;Clear;53;SSE;12;84% Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;50;WSW;15;26% Hamilton;Clear;52;S;9;88% Harlingen;Clear;58;SSE;8;100% Hearne;Clear;55;SE;6;94% Hebbronville;Clear;57;Calm;0;98% Henderson;Clear;48;Calm;5;84% Hereford;Mostly cloudy;32;W;10;33% Hillsboro;Clear;56;SSE;12;100% Hondo;Partly cloudy;46;NNE;5;85% Houston;Partly cloudy;59;SE;13;82% Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;58;SE;7;80% Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;59;SE;13;82% Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Clear;55;SE;3;94% Houston Clover;Clear;58;ESE;3;83% Houston Hooks;Clear;52;ESE;3;92% Houston Hull;Clear;60;SE;7;77% Houston Intercontinental;Clear;52;ESE;5;89% Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;60;SE;5;72% Ingleside;Clear;66;SSW;8;87% Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;49;SE;3;88% Jasper;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;100% Junction;Mostly clear;42;W;3;42% Kellyusa Airport;Clear;53;Calm;0;92% Kerrville;Clear;49;SSE;2;79% Killeen;Clear;56;SSE;9;85% Killeen\/Ft Hood;Clear;56;SSE;9;85% Kingsville Nas;Mostly clear;56;S;5;96% La Grange;Clear;58;SSE;5;100% Lago Vista;Clear;55;S;5;85% Lancaster;Clear;52;SSE;7;91% Laredo;Mostly clear;59;SSE;8;85% Llano;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;87% Longview;Clear;51;SSE;5;75% Lubbock;Partly cloudy;49;WSW;3;21% Lufkin;Partly cloudy;49;SE;5;92% Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;63;SE;7;100% Mcgregor;Clear;56;S;10;89% Mckinney;Clear;52;SSE;7;86% Mesquite;Mostly clear;53;SE;7;90% Midland;Partly cloudy;51;W;7;24% Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;51;W;7;24% Midlothian;Clear;52;SSE;6;93% Mineola;Clear;51;SE;4;88% Mineral Wells;Clear;49;SE;12;86% Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;49;SE;7;78% Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;96% New Braunfels;Fog;52;SE;1;96% Odessa;Mostly clear;49;W;4;29% Orange;Clear;58;ESE;3;78% Palacios;Mostly clear;63;SSE;8;93% Palestine;Mostly cloudy;57;SSE;8;82% Pampa;Mostly cloudy;43;S;9;65% Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Mostly clear;37;W;3;64% Paris;Partly cloudy;48;SE;6;80% Pecos;Mostly clear;46;S;3;26% Perryton;Partly cloudy;41;S;7;54% Plainview;Partly cloudy;40;SW;5;25% Pleasanton;Fog;56;Calm;0;98% Port Aransas;Mostly clear;68;S;7;78% Port Isabel;Clear;63;SSE;6;90% Port Lavaca;Clear;63;SSE;6;89% Randolph AFB;Clear;50;Calm;0;100% Robstown;Clear;64;S;7;90% Rockport;Clear;67;S;7;84% Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;57;SSW;8;33% San Angelo;Clear;49;SSW;3;34% San Antonio;Clear;55;E;1;89% San Antonio Stinson;Clear;55;Calm;0;86% San Marcos;Clear;52;Calm;0;100% Seminole;Partly cloudy;43;WNW;8;35% Sherman-Denison;Clear;52;SE;12;81% Snyder;Mostly cloudy;46;SW;6;20% Sonora;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;69% Stephenville;Clear;45;Calm;0;90% Sulphur Springs;Clear;53;SSE;8;74% Sweetwater;Partly cloudy;50;SW;6;18% Temple;Clear;56;SSE;12;89% Terrell;Clear;53;SE;5;89% Tyler;Clear;51;SSE;4;86% Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;47;NE;3;77% Vernon;Clear;40;Calm;0;93% Victoria;Clear;59;SSE;3;91% Waco;Clear;57;SSE;9;86% Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;61;S;6;95% Wharton;Mostly clear;56;ESE;6;92% Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;42;Calm;0;90% Wink;Mostly clear;47;Calm;0;25% Zapata;Partly cloudy;62;ENE;2;97%