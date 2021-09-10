TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Friday, September 10, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Clear;76;SSE;12;39% Abilene Dyess;Clear;75;SSE;8;34% Alice;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;76% Alpine;Clear;66;NW;5;46% Amarillo;Clear;76;SSW;7;55% Angleton;Clear;74;Calm;0;87% Arlington;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;67% Austin;Clear;78;NNE;3;35% Austin Bergstrom;Clear;67;Calm;0;65% Bay;Clear;74;ENE;3;95% Beaumont;Clear;75;NE;3;76% Beeville;Partly cloudy;73;ENE;1;85% Borger;Clear;82;S;15;45% Bowie;Clear;65;Calm;0;70% Breckenridge;Clear;75;SSE;7;46% Brenham;Clear;73;Calm;0;52% Bridgeport;Clear;77;S;9;38% Brownsville;Mostly clear;78;NNE;2;81% Brownwood;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;63% Burnet;Mostly clear;73;NE;2;48% Canadian;Clear;75;NNW;3;51% Castroville;Clear;69;NNW;3;66% Childress;Clear;79;S;12;37% Cleburne;Clear;72;SSE;2;51% College Station;Clear;77;NE;8;40% Comanche;Mostly clear;68;SSW;7;55% Conroe;Clear;66;NW;3;74% Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;77;SSE;5;68% Corsicana;Clear;73;ESE;5;52% Cotulla;Partly cloudy;82;ENE;6;42% Dalhart;Clear;69;SSW;5;58% Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;5;40% Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;74;S;6;45% Dallas\/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;75;S;9;47% Decatur;Clear;77;S;9;41% Del Rio;Clear;86;E;8;33% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;79;ESE;7;41% Denton;Mostly clear;71;SE;2;72% Dryden;Partly cloudy;75;SE;3;42% Dumas;Mostly clear;69;S;7;59% Edinburg;Partly cloudy;79;E;1;84% El Paso;Partly cloudy;82;SE;2;36% Ellington;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;73% Falfurrias;Clear;71;Calm;0;88% Fort Hood;Clear;75;NNE;3;43% Fort Worth;Clear;80;SSE;2;37% Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;76;S;6;46% Fort Worth Nas;Clear;74;SSE;2;54% Fort Worth Spinks;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;59% Fredericksburg;Clear;65;Calm;0;72% Gainesville;Clear;68;Calm;0;63% Galveston;Partly cloudy;86;E;10;50% Gatesville;Clear;66;ENE;2;74% Georgetown;Clear;68;NNE;1;64% Giddings;Clear;73;NE;2;55% Gilmer;Clear;63;S;1;82% Graham;Clear;76;SSE;5;45% Granbury;Clear;71;SSE;2;61% Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;76;SE;2;55% Greenville;Clear;66;SE;2;74% Guadalupe Pass;Mostly clear;73;ENE;10;39% Hamilton;Clear;67;SE;2;55% Harlingen;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;87% Hearne;Mostly clear;71;NE;3;54% Hebbronville;Clear;73;SSW;2;73% Henderson;Clear;61;NE;1;78% Hereford;Clear;71;SSW;6;57% Hillsboro;Clear;72;ESE;3;49% Hondo;Clear;73;NE;8;58% Houston;Partly cloudy;81;NE;1;65% Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;62% Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;81;ENE;7;65% Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Clear;72;Calm;0;95% Houston Clover;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;81% Houston Hooks;Partly cloudy;77;N;3;66% Houston Hull;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;87% Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;77;ESE;5;66% Huntsville;Clear;72;Calm;0;54% Ingleside;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;69% Jacksonville;Clear;63;NE;1;81% Jasper;Clear;64;Calm;0;87% Junction;Clear;71;ENE;3;58% Kellyusa Airport;Clear;79;NNE;3;49% Kerrville;Clear;65;Calm;0;82% Killeen;Clear;75;NNE;3;43% Killeen\/Ft Hood;Clear;71;NNE;5;56% Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;77;W;3;81% La Grange;Clear;79;NE;4;42% Lago Vista;Clear;71;NE;1;45% Lancaster;Partly cloudy;68;ESE;2;68% Laredo;Partly cloudy;85;SE;8;51% Llano;Mostly clear;70;NE;3;62% Longview;Mostly clear;65;SSW;1;79% Lubbock;Clear;77;S;6;54% Lufkin;Clear;71;ENE;5;50% Mcallen;Mostly clear;79;ESE;3;81% Mcgregor;Clear;66;Calm;0;77% Mckinney;Clear;71;S;6;68% Mesquite;Mostly clear;69;S;3;63% Midland;Clear;78;SSE;12;50% Midland Airpark;Clear;78;SSE;12;50% Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;65% Mineola;Clear;65;E;2;82% Mineral Wells;Clear;70;SE;8;58% Mount Pleasant;Clear;63;Calm;0;92% Nacogdoches;Clear;60;Calm;0;86% New Braunfels;Clear;74;NNE;8;53% Odessa;Clear;79;SSE;14;44% Orange;Clear;74;NE;3;75% Palacios;Clear;80;E;3;76% Palestine;Clear;64;Calm;0;67% Pampa;Mostly clear;76;SSE;13;56% Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Clear;76;SSE;9;46% Paris;Clear;69;S;3;67% Pecos;Partly cloudy;73;SW;5;42% Perryton;Mostly clear;74;S;10;53% Plainview;Clear;72;SSW;9;63% Pleasanton;Mostly clear;71;NNE;3;72% Port Aransas;Mostly clear;84;ESE;4;70% Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;81;ENE;5;72% Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;82;E;2;69% Randolph AFB;Clear;78;NNE;6;43% Robstown;Mostly clear;78;Calm;0;69% Rockport;Mostly clear;83;SE;7;69% Rocksprings;Mostly clear;70;ESE;5;54% San Angelo;Clear;70;S;7;60% San Antonio;Clear;78;NE;2;43% San Antonio Stinson;Clear;84;ENE;9;39% San Marcos;Clear;74;N;9;47% Seminole;Partly cloudy;72;SSW;3;56% Sherman-Denison;Clear;73;S;8;51% Snyder;Clear;76;SSE;8;44% Sonora;Clear;70;SE;5;56% Stephenville;Clear;68;Calm;0;55% Sulphur Springs;Clear;68;SE;1;66% Sweetwater;Clear;77;SSE;14;33% Temple;Partly cloudy;68;N;6;60% Terrell;Clear;69;Calm;0;65% Tyler;Clear;69;ENE;1;68% Uvalde;Clear;72;NE;5;55% Vernon;Clear;77;S;10;37% Victoria;Clear;72;E;1;80% Waco;Mostly clear;67;Calm;0;70% Weslaco;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;81% Wharton;Mostly clear;74;NNE;2;90% Wichita Falls;Clear;72;SSE;7;54% Wink;Partly cloudy;78;SE;8;37% Zapata;Mostly clear;83;ESE;3;62% _____