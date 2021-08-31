TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Tuesday, August 31, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;6;70% Abilene Dyess;Mostly clear;77;S;5;62% Alice;Partly cloudy;78;S;7;86% Alpine;Mostly cloudy;67;W;3;77% Amarillo;Partly cloudy;73;S;4;73% Angleton;Mostly cloudy;82;SW;3;81% Arlington;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;78% Austin;Partly cloudy;78;W;1;84% Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;96% Bay;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;89% Beaumont;Partly cloudy;81;N;2;81% Beeville;Partly cloudy;81;S;5;94% Borger;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;70% Bowie;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;90% Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;71% Brenham;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;90% Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;88% Brownsville;Mostly clear;83;SSE;5;77% Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;75;ENE;6;78% Burnet;Mostly cloudy;74;NW;1;91% Canadian;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;82% Castroville;Partly cloudy;77;E;2;74% Childress;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;59% Cleburne;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;1;78% College Station;Partly cloudy;85;Calm;0;60% Comanche;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;5;74% Conroe;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96% Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;81;S;7;84% Corsicana;Partly cloudy;80;SSW;3;73% Cotulla;Partly cloudy;87;SSE;9;52% Dalhart;Clear;65;S;7;80% Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;86;Calm;0;56% Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;0;62% Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;86;SSW;6;54% Decatur;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;60% Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;84;E;7;62% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;82;E;9;66% Denton;Partly cloudy;79;NE;1;84% Dryden;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;2;73% Dumas;Mostly clear;65;S;5;91% Edinburg;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;5;81% El Paso;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;3;57% Ellington;Mostly cloudy;84;SSW;7;74% Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;86% Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;81;SE;2;62% Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;84;E;1;58% Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;83;Calm;0;62% Fort Worth Nas;Showers;82;ESE;1;70% Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;83% Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;98% Gainesville;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;86% Galveston;Partly cloudy;87;SW;9;71% Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;79;S;1;63% Georgetown;Partly cloudy;80;W;1;85% Giddings;Partly cloudy;79;NE;1;96% Gilmer;Partly cloudy;76;NNW;1;91% Graham;Partly cloudy;81;SSW;2;63% Granbury;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;1;75% Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;82;ENE;1;62% Greenville;Partly cloudy;77;NNE;1;89% Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;69;NE;10;75% Hamilton;Partly cloudy;76;SE;2;74% Harlingen;Partly cloudy;76;SE;8;90% Hearne;Partly cloudy;79;NE;1;78% Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;79;SE;6;70% Henderson;Partly cloudy;75;NNE;1;91% Hereford;Partly cloudy;71;SSE;3;70% Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;77;SE;2;85% Hondo;Partly cloudy;77;NNE;7;78% Houston;Mostly cloudy;86;SSW;2;69% Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;85;SSW;6;74% Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;82;WSW;8;78% Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;93% Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;83;Calm;0;79% Houston Hooks;Partly cloudy;78;ENE;1;90% Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;83;SSW;3;79% Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;84;S;5;66% Huntsville;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;73% Ingleside;Partly cloudy;85;SSW;10;78% Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;74;NNW;1;92% Jasper;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;100% Junction;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;87% Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;78;E;3;78% Kerrville;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;91% Killeen;Partly cloudy;81;SE;2;62% Killeen\/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;82;SSW;6;66% Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;80;SSW;3;81% La Grange;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;90% Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;77;W;1;79% Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;77;NNW;1;81% Laredo;Mostly cloudy;90;SE;13;54% Llano;Mostly cloudy;75;NW;1;88% Longview;Partly cloudy;77;NW;1;89% Lubbock;Partly cloudy;74;ESE;4;69% Lufkin;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;84% Mcallen;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;12;81% Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;79;S;3;71% Mckinney;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;76% Mesquite;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;84% Midland;Showers;77;S;7;68% Midland Airpark;Showers;77;S;7;68% Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;77% Mineola;Partly cloudy;75;NE;1;85% Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;75;SE;3;87% Mount Pleasant;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;91% Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;96% New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;90% Odessa;Showers;78;S;8;61% Orange;Partly cloudy;81;WSW;2;83% Palacios;Partly cloudy;87;SSW;12;67% Palestine;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;100% Pampa;Mostly cloudy;69;SE;7;87% Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;69;E;2;81% Paris;Partly cloudy;78;ENE;6;81% Pecos;Showers;76;Calm;0;69% Perryton;Partly cloudy;66;S;7;84% Plainview;Partly cloudy;71;SSE;6;78% Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;3;74% Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;86;S;9;69% Port Isabel;Clear;83;SSE;8;77% Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;85;SSW;5;72% Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;95% Robstown;Partly cloudy;84;S;7;80% Rockport;Partly cloudy;84;S;10;78% Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;73;SE;4;85% San Angelo;Partly cloudy;76;S;5;81% San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;78;ENE;2;78% San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;78% San Marcos;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;96% Seminole;Partly cloudy;73;SSW;3;68% Sherman-Denison;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;77% Snyder;Mostly clear;76;SSE;5;69% Sonora;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;3;95% Stephenville;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;78% Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;77;WSW;1;76% Sweetwater;Clear;76;S;8;65% Temple;Partly cloudy;80;S;5;68% Terrell;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;81% Tyler;Partly cloudy;74;WNW;1;88% Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;78;NE;5;80% Vernon;Partly cloudy;79;S;3;64% Victoria;Partly cloudy;79;SSW;3;82% Waco;Partly cloudy;80;SE;5;71% Weslaco;Partly cloudy;78;S;7;82% Wharton;Partly cloudy;81;SW;4;85% Wichita Falls;Cloudy;78;S;3;74% Wink;Showers;78;SE;7;63% Zapata;Partly cloudy;86;SE;8;58% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather