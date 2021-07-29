TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Thursday, July 29, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;6;61% Abilene Dyess;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;66% Alice;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;3;97% Alpine;Clear;64;Calm;0;77% Amarillo;Clear;73;S;3;67% Angleton;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;87% Arlington;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;5;71% Austin;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;66% Austin Bergstrom;Clear;77;SSW;5;84% Bay;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;91% Beaumont;Mostly clear;83;NE;1;75% Beeville;Mostly clear;78;SE;2;99% Borger;Partly cloudy;82;S;8;48% Bowie;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;82% Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;4;62% Brenham;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;83% Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;5;76% Brownsville;Mostly clear;78;NNE;2;90% Brownwood;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;3;70% Burnet;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;1;78% Canadian;Mostly clear;77;SE;3;73% Castroville;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;3;84% Childress;Partly cloudy;78;S;6;70% Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;1;78% College Station;Partly cloudy;82;NE;7;73% Comanche;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;3;78% Conroe;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;97% Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;77;S;3;96% Corsicana;Partly cloudy;77;S;3;87% Cotulla;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;6;69% Dalhart;Partly cloudy;68;S;7;78% Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;83;S;5;64% Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;79;S;5;76% Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;5;71% Decatur;Partly cloudy;81;SE;3;75% Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;86;ENE;6;50% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;82;E;6;58% Denton;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;1;77% Dryden;Mostly cloudy;72;E;3;78% Dumas;Partly cloudy;70;SSW;5;69% Edinburg;Partly cloudy;78;WNW;1;96% El Paso;Mostly cloudy;80;E;3;49% Ellington;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;6;88% Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;97% Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;80;ENE;2;74% Fort Worth;Cloudy;82;SE;1;63% Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;81;S;7;76% Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;1;70% Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;79% Fredericksburg;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;81% Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;84% Galveston;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;9;66% Gatesville;Partly cloudy;78;E;2;82% Georgetown;Partly cloudy;79;S;1;81% Giddings;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;1;91% Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;79;NW;1;95% Graham;Cloudy;82;SE;3;70% Granbury;Cloudy;82;SE;2;69% Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;2;68% Greenville;Partly cloudy;74;SW;1;92% Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;67;NE;17;67% Hamilton;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;3;73% Harlingen;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;96% Hearne;Partly cloudy;80;NE;2;79% Hebbronville;Mostly clear;74;SE;2;98% Henderson;Mostly cloudy;76;WNW;2;96% Hereford;Clear;73;SSW;3;67% Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;76;SE;2;92% Hondo;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;7;76% Houston;Partly cloudy;85;S;2;70% Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;84;S;6;74% Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;82;S;8;78% Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;94% Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;0;81% Houston Hooks;Cloudy;82;SW;3;79% Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;82;S;3;84% Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;85;S;3;71% Huntsville;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;81% Ingleside;Partly cloudy;80;S;5;88% Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;76;NNW;2;94% Jasper;Partly cloudy;76;SE;2;97% Junction;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;66% Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;79;S;6;83% Kerrville;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;83% Killeen;Partly cloudy;80;ENE;2;74% Killeen\/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;76% Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;78;E;3;86% La Grange;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;1;83% Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;77;S;1;71% Lancaster;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;1;85% Laredo;Partly cloudy;82;SE;12;68% Llano;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;2;78% Longview;Cloudy;80;WNW;2;94% Lubbock;Partly cloudy;74;WNW;2;71% Lufkin;Partly cloudy;80;NW;3;90% Mcallen;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;86% Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;79;N;2;78% Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;78;E;3;81% Mesquite;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;97% Midland;Partly cloudy;71;S;3;82% Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;71;S;3;82% Midlothian;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;82% Mineola;Mostly cloudy;76;NNE;1;94% Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;8;76% Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;96% Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;97% New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;90% Odessa;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;72% Orange;Mostly clear;82;ESE;1;79% Palacios;Partly cloudy;81;SE;7;84% Palestine;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;100% Pampa;Mostly clear;73;S;7;76% Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Mostly clear;75;S;7;61% Paris;Mostly clear;80;Calm;0;84% Pecos;Partly cloudy;69;ENE;5;76% Perryton;Clear;73;S;6;73% Plainview;Clear;73;SSW;3;76% Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;79;SE;2;89% Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;85;SE;4;74% Port Isabel;Mostly clear;80;ESE;3;82% Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;3;70% Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;79;S;6;82% Robstown;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;93% Rockport;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;8;76% Rocksprings;Mostly clear;72;E;3;80% San Angelo;Partly cloudy;71;ESE;3;89% San Antonio;Partly cloudy;80;S;2;83% San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;81;SSW;5;84% San Marcos;Partly cloudy;78;SW;5;92% Seminole;Partly cloudy;67;NNW;1;86% Sherman-Denison;Partly cloudy;79;S;3;79% Snyder;Partly cloudy;73;N;5;77% Sonora;Partly cloudy;71;SSE;3;93% Stephenville;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;72% Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;2;89% Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;79% Temple;Partly cloudy;78;E;5;86% Terrell;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;100% Tyler;Mostly cloudy;76;N;1;92% Uvalde;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;5;80% Vernon;Partly cloudy;82;SE;3;64% Victoria;Mostly clear;78;SSW;2;88% Waco;Partly cloudy;80;S;8;76% Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;96% Wharton;Mostly clear;79;SSE;1;86% Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;7;71% Wink;Partly cloudy;71;E;3;78% Zapata;Cloudy;82;ENE;3;74% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather