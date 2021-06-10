Skip to main content
Weather

TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM CDT Thursday, June 10, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;92;S;12;55%

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;91;SE;14;51%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;95;S;12;50%

Alpine;Sunny;98;ESE;7;12%

Amarillo;Sunny;98;SSE;9;30%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;90;S;16;63%

Arlington;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;10;54%

Austin;Partly sunny;91;N;6;51%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;85;S;12;69%

Bay;Mostly sunny;87;S;8;66%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;89;S;7;61%

Beeville;Partly sunny;92;SSE;12;68%

Borger;Sunny;97;SSE;12;41%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;88;S;10;68%

Breckenridge;Sunny;95;SSE;10;49%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;92;S;8;55%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;90;S;10;59%

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;16;62%

Brownwood;Sunny;91;SSE;10;55%

Burnet;Sunny;88;S;15;54%

Canadian;Sunny;93;SSE;16;53%

Castroville;Partly sunny;91;SSE;10;51%

Childress;Sunny;95;S;12;50%

Cleburne;Mostly sunny;88;S;14;65%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;92;S;10;54%

Comanche;Sunny;90;SSE;9;60%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;92;S;13;53%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;14;65%

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;88;S;14;60%

Cotulla;Mostly sunny;94;SE;9;51%

Dalhart;Sunny;100;S;15;12%

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;87;S;13;60%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;89;S;8;56%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;89;S;14;56%

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;12;63%

Del Rio;Sunny;90;SE;12;61%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;88;SE;13;62%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;88;S;10;65%

Dryden;Sunny;93;SE;9;45%

Dumas;Sunny;97;SE;10;27%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;92;SSE;8;57%

El Paso;Sunny;101;W;4;6%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;90;SSE;16;66%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;91;S;10;55%

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;89;S;12;55%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;87;S;13;64%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;14;62%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;88;S;15;62%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;88;S;8;58%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;87;S;12;49%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;13;68%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;16;67%

Gatesville;Sunny;90;S;16;51%

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;89;S;12;54%

Giddings;Mostly sunny;89;S;6;59%

Gilmer;Partly sunny;86;SSE;8;60%

Graham;Sunny;95;SSE;10;53%

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;11;59%

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;10;54%

Greenville;Cloudy;84;SSE;8;71%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;97;W;17;10%

Hamilton;Sunny;92;S;12;49%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;90;SSE;15;67%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;92;Calm;0;52%

Hebbronville;Sunny;93;SSE;14;31%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;87;SSW;6;60%

Hereford;Sunny;104;WSW;18;8%

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;89;SSE;15;62%

Hondo;Partly sunny;88;SSE;9;62%

Houston;Partly sunny;90;S;14;58%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;91;S;12;59%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;90;S;14;58%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;91;S;5;63%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;90;S;12;63%

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;92;N;7;57%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;92;SSW;10;57%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;93;N;7;49%

Huntsville;Partly sunny;92;N;7;65%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;89;S;14;73%

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;91;SSW;4;64%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;90;N;7;62%

Junction;Sunny;91;SSE;13;44%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;88;S;9;64%

Kerrville;Sunny;87;S;13;63%

Killeen;Partly sunny;89;S;12;55%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;89;S;12;55%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;16;74%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;92;SSW;4;57%

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;92;SSW;9;51%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;90;SSW;13;55%

Laredo;Mostly sunny;95;S;6;49%

Llano;Sunny;91;SSE;13;48%

Longview;Partly sunny;91;SSW;5;59%

Lubbock;Sunny;98;SSE;6;35%

Lufkin;Partly sunny;89;SW;9;58%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;92;SSE;12;57%

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;89;S;12;60%

Mckinney;Cloudy;88;S;8;62%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;88;S;17;62%

Midland;Sunny;96;SSE;7;40%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;96;SSE;7;40%

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;88;S;8;61%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;87;S;5;61%

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;90;SSE;10;61%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;87;SSW;5;71%

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;90;S;10;58%

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;90;SSW;8;58%

Odessa;Sunny;97;S;10;33%

Orange;Partly sunny;87;SSW;13;65%

Palacios;Mostly sunny;87;S;13;71%

Palestine;Partly sunny;90;S;8;58%

Pampa;Sunny;92;SSE;21;58%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;93;SSE;14;46%

Paris;Mostly cloudy;87;SSW;9;64%

Pecos;Sunny;108;ESE;5;12%

Perryton;Sunny;93;SSE;21;44%

Plainview;Sunny;98;SSE;4;29%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;13;56%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;10;75%

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;89;SE;15;68%

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;92;SSE;14;59%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;88;S;10;62%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;92;SE;16;69%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;14;74%

Rocksprings;Sunny;89;SSE;11;58%

San Angelo;Sunny;94;N;6;48%

San Antonio;Partly sunny;92;SSE;5;54%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;92;S;8;53%

San Marcos;Mostly sunny;91;SSE;14;58%

Seminole;Sunny;100;ESE;5;22%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;90;SSE;8;62%

Snyder;Sunny;97;S;9;46%

Sonora;Sunny;93;S;13;46%

Stephenville;Sunny;89;SSE;10;57%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;86;SSW;12;64%

Sweetwater;Sunny;93;SE;10;53%

Temple;Mostly sunny;88;S;16;60%

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;86;SSW;13;66%

Tyler;Partly sunny;88;SSW;4;64%

Uvalde;Partly sunny;88;SSE;8;69%

Vernon;Partly sunny;94;SSE;14;52%

Victoria;Partly sunny;90;S;7;66%

Waco;Sunny;90;S;14;57%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;92;SSE;14;58%

Wharton;Mostly cloudy;90;S;14;56%

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;92;S;12;60%

Wink;Sunny;103;N;3;21%

Zapata;Mostly sunny;100;SSE;9;40%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather