TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CDT Sunday, June 6, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Partly sunny;81;S;13;66% Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;82;S;14;57% Alice;Sunny;88;SE;18;65% Alpine;Sunny;91;WNW;13;12% Amarillo;Sunny;84;S;8;52% Angleton;Partly sunny;86;S;16;66% Arlington;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;5;69% Austin;Cloudy;80;SSW;3;73% Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;79;S;7;81% Bay;Sunny;86;S;7;71% Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;5;68% Beeville;Partly sunny;88;SSE;14;76% Borger;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;7;53% Bowie;Cloudy;77;SE;8;76% Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;82;S;9;64% Brenham;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;9;71% Bridgeport;Cloudy;75;S;8;76% Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;91;S;20;59% Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;82;S;10;75% Burnet;Mostly sunny;80;S;10;71% Canadian;Mostly sunny;77;S;13;65% Castroville;Partly sunny;86;SE;7;59% Childress;Partly sunny;81;S;9;57% Cleburne;Cloudy;81;S;14;73% College Station;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;9;69% Comanche;Cloudy;79;SSW;12;73% Conroe;Partly sunny;85;SSE;8;67% Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;14;67% Corsicana;Partly sunny;81;SSE;8;68% Cotulla;Sunny;88;S;12;60% Dalhart;Sunny;75;N;5;59% Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;82;S;12;66% Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;13;62% Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;82;S;10;66% Decatur;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;9;70% Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;13;58% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;82;SSE;9;70% Denton;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;9;66% Dryden;Partly sunny;81;SSE;5;65% Dumas;Sunny;79;S;7;54% Edinburg;Partly sunny;90;SSE;8;64% El Paso;Sunny;94;WNW;10;11% Ellington;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;9;69% Falfurrias;Sunny;86;SSE;15;70% Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;12;77% Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;13;76% Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;10;68% Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;10;71% Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;12;69% Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;14;60% Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;10;70% Galveston;Partly sunny;82;S;12;79% Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;81;N;6;73% Georgetown;Cloudy;80;SE;10;73% Giddings;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;6;72% Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;3;72% Graham;Mostly sunny;84;SSE;9;60% Granbury;Cloudy;78;SE;8;76% Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;5;69% Greenville;Sunny;82;SSE;8;65% Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;86;WSW;23;14% Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;83;S;8;71% Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;14;72% Hearne;Mostly cloudy;83;Calm;0;70% Hebbronville;Sunny;88;S;14;45% Henderson;Sunny;78;SE;6;79% Hereford;Sunny;84;SW;10;40% Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;12;77% Hondo;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;10;66% Houston;Partly sunny;86;SSE;10;58% Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;88;SSW;7;58% Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;10;58% Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;87;S;7;67% Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;86;S;13;66% Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;84;SSW;6;69% Houston Hull;Partly sunny;89;N;7;58% Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;86;N;7;64% Huntsville;Partly sunny;84;N;6;76% Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;87;S;16;73% Jacksonville;Partly sunny;83;SE;3;73% Jasper;Mostly cloudy;84;Calm;0;65% Junction;Mostly sunny;82;S;13;64% Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;82;S;7;54% Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;80;S;9;77% Killeen;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;12;77% Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;79;SE;12;77% Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;16;69% La Grange;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;5;67% Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;8;65% Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;81;S;9;66% Laredo;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;12;62% Llano;Mostly cloudy;82;S;8;65% Longview;Partly sunny;77;SSE;4;81% Lubbock;Sunny;86;SSW;11;45% Lufkin;Sunny;74;ESE;6;93% Mcallen;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;14;65% Mcgregor;Cloudy;79;S;6;78% Mckinney;Partly sunny;80;SSE;10;71% Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;10;73% Midland;Sunny;83;SSE;13;55% Midland Airpark;Sunny;83;SSE;13;55% Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;9;68% Mineola;Partly sunny;82;SSE;4;64% Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;13;73% Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;4;86% Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;8;83% New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;84;S;8;69% Odessa;Sunny;82;S;10;52% Orange;Sunny;85;SSW;6;62% Palacios;Mostly sunny;84;S;15;74% Palestine;Partly sunny;84;N;8;61% Pampa;Sunny;80;S;12;60% Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;79;S;10;53% Paris;Sunny;69;S;5;92% Pecos;Sunny;95;W;9;19% Perryton;Partly sunny;78;S;9;61% Plainview;Sunny;83;S;16;49% Pleasanton;Partly sunny;88;SSE;8;63% Port Aransas;Partly sunny;85;SSE;11;75% Port Isabel;Partly sunny;88;S;13;64% Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;88;SSE;13;63% Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;10;65% Robstown;Partly sunny;90;SSE;16;71% Rockport;Mostly sunny;87;S;9;69% Rocksprings;Cloudy;75;SSE;14;83% San Angelo;Sunny;84;S;16;57% San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;88;S;5;58% San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;86;S;9;62% San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;86;S;10;65% Seminole;Sunny;86;S;12;43% Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;10;69% Snyder;Sunny;86;S;14;58% Sonora;Mostly sunny;82;S;18;61% Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;10;70% Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;82;Calm;0;65% Sweetwater;Sunny;84;S;13;58% Temple;Cloudy;77;SSE;13;88% Terrell;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;13;66% Tyler;Mostly sunny;80;SSE;3;80% Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;7;80% Vernon;Mostly sunny;83;SE;10;59% Victoria;Mostly cloudy;88;S;7;70% Waco;Cloudy;81;SSW;12;73% Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;16;65% Wharton;Mostly sunny;84;S;7;72% Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;80;S;15;68% Wink;Sunny;87;Calm;5;38% Zapata;Partly sunny;91;SSE;13;56% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather