TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CST Sunday, January 24, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Cloudy;59;S;13;86% Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;56;S;8;92% Alice;Fog;67;NE;3;96% Alpine;Clear;44;SW;7;61% Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;38;SW;5;70% Angleton;Fog;61;E;7;96% Arlington;Showers;53;Calm;0;100% Austin;Fog;61;SE;3;93% Austin Bergstrom;Showers;62;ESE;8;96% Bay;Fog;62;ENE;5;100% Beaumont;Showers;63;SE;5;91% Beeville;Fog;64;ENE;6;100% Borger;Cloudy;46;SSW;9;55% Bowie;Fog;51;SSE;6;99% Breckenridge;Cloudy;58;S;8;98% Brenham;Showers;62;SE;5;98% Bridgeport;Cloudy;53;SE;5;100% Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;7;90% Brownwood;Cloudy;55;SE;6;100% Burnet;Showers;59;ESE;2;99% Canadian;Fog;41;Calm;0;99% Castroville;Fog;63;Calm;0;100% Childress;Showers;49;SE;6;92% Cleburne;Fog;54;SSE;8;100% College Station;Showers;62;SE;6;93% Comanche;Showers;56;S;6;100% Conroe;Cloudy;62;ESE;7;93% Corpus Christi;Cloudy;70;SE;14;100% Corsicana;Fog;53;E;6;100% Cotulla;Fog;64;ENE;6;93% Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;39;W;10;56% Dallas Love;Cloudy;53;SE;8;92% Dallas Redbird;Fog;53;SE;7;92% Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers;52;SSE;5;100% Decatur;Fog;52;SE;6;96% Del Rio;Cloudy;61;ESE;7;93% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Showers;58;SE;5;97% Denton;Showers;52;SSE;7;96% Dryden;Cloudy;54;E;6;95% Dumas;Mostly clear;35;W;7;60% Edinburg;Cloudy;73;SE;6;95% El Paso;Partly cloudy;49;SSE;2;59% Ellington;Fog;62;E;3;92% Falfurrias;Cloudy;68;SSE;7;98% Fort Hood;Fog;57;ESE;2;99% Fort Worth;Showers;52;ESE;7;100% Fort Worth Alliance;Showers;53;SE;7;96% Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;55;SE;6;92% Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;97% Fredericksburg;Fog;56;Calm;0;100% Gainesville;Showers;51;SSE;8;100% Galveston;Showers;61;E;6;93% Gatesville;Fog;55;SE;5;100% Georgetown;Fog;59;E;3;96% Giddings;Showers;55;Calm;0;95% Gilmer;Showers;47;SE;6;99% Graham;Cloudy;54;SE;3;100% Granbury;Showers;55;SE;2;100% Grand Prairie;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;100% Greenville;Cloudy;48;SE;4;98% Guadalupe Pass;Clear;51;W;12;34% Hamilton;Fog;56;Calm;0;100% Harlingen;Cloudy;73;SE;9;96% Hearne;Showers;62;SE;3;95% Hebbronville;Fog;66;E;3;84% Henderson;Fog;50;E;3;98% Hereford;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;8;75% Hillsboro;Showers;56;SE;7;100% Hondo;Fog;60;ESE;9;92% Houston;Fog;61;ESE;8;93% Houston (Hobby Airport);Fog;61;E;8;96% Houston / Dunn Helistop;Fog;61;ESE;8;93% Houston / Southwest Airport;Fog;61;E;3;94% Houston Clover;Fog;60;ESE;6;96% Houston Hooks;Showers;62;ESE;6;96% Houston Hull;Showers;62;E;6;96% Houston Intercontinental;Showers;62;ESE;5;93% Huntsville;Showers;62;Calm;0;96% Ingleside;Cloudy;69;SE;6;96% Jacksonville;Fog;52;E;2;99% Jasper;Showers;59;Calm;0;100% Junction;Fog;58;E;6;93% Kellyusa Airport;Showers;61;E;2;98% Kerrville;Fog;57;Calm;0;91% Killeen;Fog;57;ESE;2;99% Killeen/Ft Hood;Fog;57;ESE;2;99% Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;71;SSE;8;93% La Grange;Fog;62;Calm;0;100% Lago Vista;Showers;59;E;5;97% Lancaster;Fog;52;Calm;0;98% Laredo;Cloudy;63;SSE;2;97% Llano;Showers;57;E;5;93% Longview;Showers;48;SE;4;99% Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;49;SW;9;97% Lufkin;Fog;55;Calm;0;100% Mcallen;Cloudy;72;SE;8;93% Mcgregor;Cloudy;55;ENE;3;100% Mckinney;Showers;50;SE;8;96% Mesquite;Cloudy;51;ESE;5;100% Midland;Cloudy;54;SSE;10;92% Midland Airpark;Cloudy;54;SSE;10;92% Midlothian;Fog;53;Calm;0;100% Mineola;Cloudy;49;ESE;3;99% Mineral Wells;Fog;53;SE;6;100% Mount Pleasant;Showers;49;SE;6;96% Nacogdoches;Showers;54;E;3;99% New Braunfels;Fog;64;ESE;7;89% Odessa;Cloudy;52;S;10;96% Orange;Cloudy;63;ESE;7;96% Palacios;Cloudy;64;E;8;100% Palestine;Fog;54;Calm;0;100% Pampa;Mostly cloudy;42;SSW;12;89% Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;36;WSW;3;93% Paris;Cloudy;44;ESE;9;100% Pecos;Mostly cloudy;49;NE;6;97% Perryton;Mostly cloudy;36;NW;12;84% Plainview;Mostly cloudy;48;SSW;14;95% Pleasanton;Fog;64;E;5;96% Port Aransas;Fog;67;ESE;5;100% Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;70;SSE;7;99% Port Lavaca;Showers;66;ENE;3;93% Randolph AFB;Showers;61;E;2;94% Robstown;Showers;73;SE;5;100% Rockport;Fog;66;E;3;100% Rocksprings;Fog;57;SE;7;100% San Angelo;Cloudy;59;S;5;86% San Antonio;Showers;62;E;2;99% San Antonio Stinson;Showers;60;ESE;6;100% San Marcos;Showers;61;WNW;2;100% Seminole;Fog;49;S;5;100% Sherman-Denison;Showers;50;ESE;5;95% Snyder;Fog;51;S;6;100% Sonora;Showers;59;SSE;5;100% Stephenville;Fog;55;S;5;93% Sulphur Springs;Showers;48;ESE;3;100% Sweetwater;Cloudy;55;S;12;100% Temple;Fog;57;ESE;6;100% Terrell;Showers;50;E;6;100% Tyler;Cloudy;51;SE;2;99% Uvalde;Showers;59;NNE;3;100% Vernon;Mostly cloudy;53;S;7;100% Victoria;Fog;63;ENE;3;97% Waco;Fog;57;ESE;8;93% Weslaco;Cloudy;72;SSE;6;91% Wharton;Showers;60;E;5;97% Wichita Falls;Cloudy;53;SE;12;96% Wink;Fog;52;SE;13;96% Zapata;Cloudy;69;SE;5;100%