TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Thursday, August 6, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;14;36%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;13;33%

Alice;Clear;79;SE;6;90%

Alpine;Clear;79;S;9;36%

Amarillo;Cloudy;73;SE;10;71%

Angleton;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;90%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;77;E;8;80%

Austin;Partly cloudy;85;S;6;50%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;83;S;10;62%

Bay;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;3;90%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;78;ESE;2;82%

Beeville;Clear;77;SE;5;100%

Borger;Cloudy;77;SE;16;66%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;73;ESE;7;92%

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;83;ESE;10;66%

Brenham;Partly cloudy;82;SSW;8;71%

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;10;82%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;6;84%

Brownwood;Partly cloudy;86;S;10;39%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;8;50%

Canadian;Clear;71;Calm;0;78%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;83;SE;8;65%

Childress;Mostly cloudy;77;ESE;9;66%

Cleburne;Partly cloudy;81;E;10;83%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;83;S;8;56%

Comanche;Partly cloudy;82;S;6;50%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;84%

Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;79;SE;7;90%

Corsicana;Partly cloudy;81;E;9;76%

Cotulla;Partly cloudy;80;SE;13;76%

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;13;68%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;78;ESE;9;78%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;78;E;13;81%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;78;E;9;86%

Decatur;Partly cloudy;75;E;10;87%

Del Rio;Mostly clear;89;ESE;8;43%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;85;SE;6;46%

Denton;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;10;78%

Dryden;Mostly clear;81;SE;8;40%

Dumas;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;12;70%

Edinburg;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;3;85%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;90;SSW;4;24%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;81;S;2;83%

Falfurrias;Mostly clear;76;SE;5;96%

Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;86;S;12;47%

Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;79;E;13;81%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;80;E;10;76%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;15;78%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly clear;79;E;8;81%

Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;53%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;72;ESE;8;92%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;8;74%

Gatesville;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;8;48%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;85;S;12;52%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;84;S;6;71%

Gilmer;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%

Graham;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;8;77%

Granbury;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;8;70%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;77;E;8;80%

Greenville;Partly cloudy;75;E;3;92%

Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;85;NNW;14;20%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;84;S;13;49%

Harlingen;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;7;90%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;81;SE;3;64%

Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;8;84%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;94%

Hereford;Cloudy;76;ENE;7;63%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;82;E;9;80%

Hondo;Partly cloudy;82;SE;10;62%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;81;S;8;78%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;83;S;8;71%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;81;S;8;78%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;3;76%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;82;N;3;59%

Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;80;S;5;81%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;83;S;5;64%

Huntsville;Partly cloudy;85;N;3;64%

Ingleside;Mostly clear;83;SSE;9;89%

Jacksonville;Mostly clear;73;ESE;2;91%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;95%

Junction;Clear;83;E;3;48%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;83;SE;13;66%

Kerrville;Mostly clear;79;SSE;7;67%

Killeen;Partly cloudy;86;S;12;47%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;86;S;12;47%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly clear;79;SE;6;90%

La Grange;Partly cloudy;80;S;7;81%

Lago Vista;Mostly clear;81;SSE;7;60%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;76;E;3;88%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;86;S;6;66%

Llano;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;7;47%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;73;E;1;94%

Lubbock;Cloudy;80;ESE;8;52%

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;77;ESE;5;87%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;9;81%

Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;86;S;13;56%

Mckinney;Partly cloudy;74;ESE;6;87%

Mesquite;Partly cloudy;75;E;3;91%

Midland;Cloudy;86;SSE;13;35%

Midland Airpark;Cloudy;86;SSE;13;35%

Midlothian;Mostly clear;76;E;3;96%

Mineola;Partly cloudy;72;ESE;2;92%

Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;12;71%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;94%

Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;74;ESE;5;93%

New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;83;S;12;67%

Odessa;Partly cloudy;87;S;16;29%

Orange;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;95%

Palacios;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;8;81%

Palestine;Partly cloudy;78;E;7;82%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;18;76%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;17;68%

Paris;Clear;70;E;6;95%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;86;ESE;10;28%

Perryton;Clear;70;SE;9;79%

Plainview;Cloudy;73;ESE;9;67%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;81;SE;8;76%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;9;76%

Port Isabel;Mostly clear;83;SE;8;81%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;5;91%

Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;12;77%

Robstown;Clear;78;SE;5;86%

Rockport;Partly cloudy;84;SE;14;71%

Rocksprings;Mostly clear;78;SE;6;54%

San Angelo;Partly cloudy;88;S;12;33%

San Antonio;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;4;76%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;10;71%

San Marcos;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;8;61%

Seminole;Cloudy;86;S;14;30%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly clear;73;ESE;7;90%

Snyder;Mostly cloudy;83;S;7;36%

Sonora;Clear;82;Calm;0;41%

Stephenville;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;7;67%

Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;72;E;3;100%

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;12;31%

Temple;Partly cloudy;85;S;13;56%

Terrell;Partly cloudy;76;E;7;87%

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;75;ESE;3;92%

Uvalde;Mostly clear;83;SE;13;61%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;78;E;9;76%

Victoria;Mostly clear;78;SSE;3;83%

Waco;Partly cloudy;87;S;13;52%

Weslaco;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;85%

Wharton;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;88%

Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;75;E;8;86%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;13;29%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;9;72%

_____

