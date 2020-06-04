TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Thursday, June 4, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;79;SSE;12;61%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;78;SSE;10;59%
Alice;Partly cloudy;76;SE;6;93%
Alpine;Clear;74;SSE;9;58%
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;72;ESE;5;56%
Angleton;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;90%
Arlington;Partly cloudy;80;S;9;63%
Austin;Partly cloudy;79;S;6;76%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;76;S;6;93%
Bay;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;97%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;73;E;2;94%
Beeville;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;3;100%
Borger;Cloudy;81;SSE;14;37%
Bowie;Mostly clear;80;S;6;73%
Breckenridge;Clear;79;S;5;67%
Brenham;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;6;95%
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;77;S;7;67%
Brownsville;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;6;84%
Brownwood;Mostly clear;75;S;6;78%
Burnet;Mostly clear;76;S;5;84%
Canadian;Showers;80;SW;7;41%
Castroville;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;3;90%
Childress;Cloudy;79;S;9;55%
Cleburne;Mostly clear;77;S;9;83%
College Station;Partly cloudy;76;SE;9;90%
Comanche;Mostly clear;75;SSW;9;83%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%
Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;5;96%
Corsicana;Partly cloudy;77;S;9;81%
Cotulla;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;8;84%
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;71;ESE;9;60%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;12;58%
Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;81;S;10;62%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;81;S;9;64%
Decatur;Partly cloudy;80;S;8;62%
Del Rio;Partly cloudy;85;ESE;10;56%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;81;E;12;66%
Denton;Partly cloudy;78;S;5;68%
Dryden;Partly cloudy;77;ESE;6;51%
Dumas;Thunderstorms;66;E;14;71%
Edinburg;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;2;86%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;87;NNE;4;20%
Ellington;Partly cloudy;75;E;5;94%
Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;76;SE;4;94%
Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;77;S;8;81%
Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;81;S;9;62%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;80;S;8;61%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;81;S;9;59%
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly clear;78;S;6;72%
Fredericksburg;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;84%
Gainesville;Mostly clear;73;SSE;5;80%
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;81;S;9;81%
Gatesville;Partly cloudy;77;S;8;83%
Georgetown;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;8;81%
Giddings;Partly cloudy;73;S;3;96%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;77;S;9;81%
Graham;Clear;77;SE;5;74%
Granbury;Mostly clear;81;SSE;7;62%
Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;80;S;9;63%
Greenville;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;3;78%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly clear;74;ENE;22;39%
Hamilton;Partly cloudy;74;S;7;93%
Harlingen;Partly cloudy;76;SE;3;93%
Hearne;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;7;87%
Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;75;SE;5;91%
Henderson;Partly cloudy;74;S;3;82%
Hereford;Clear;72;ESE;9;54%
Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;7;90%
Hondo;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;6;84%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;1;89%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;79;SE;3;84%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;1;91%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;87%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;90%
Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;6;97%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%
Huntsville;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;5;84%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;8;87%
Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;74;S;3;86%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;94%
Junction;Mostly clear;78;S;9;73%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;78;SE;7;85%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;87%
Killeen;Partly cloudy;77;S;8;81%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;77;S;8;81%
Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;76;SE;5;93%
La Grange;Partly cloudy;77;S;5;100%
Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;74;S;5;90%
Lancaster;Partly cloudy;77;S;6;75%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;80;ESE;5;75%
Llano;Mostly clear;77;S;7;78%
Longview;Partly cloudy;77;SSW;4;75%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;6;43%
Lufkin;Partly cloudy;74;S;3;87%
Mcallen;Partly cloudy;78;SE;6;84%
Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;9;84%
Mckinney;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;5;73%
Mesquite;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;6;75%
Midland;Clear;80;S;9;44%
Midland Airpark;Clear;80;S;9;44%
Midlothian;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;3;82%
Mineola;Partly cloudy;76;S;3;83%
Mineral Wells;Mostly clear;77;SSE;9;73%
Mount Pleasant;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;87%
Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;74;SSE;5;87%
New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;84%
Odessa;Clear;82;S;13;42%
Orange;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;91%
Palacios;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;7;84%
Palestine;Partly cloudy;73;S;3;88%
Pampa;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;41%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;72;SW;7;60%
Paris;Mostly clear;76;S;6;81%
Pecos;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;12;46%
Perryton;Cloudy;76;WNW;10;50%
Plainview;Mostly cloudy;74;S;6;48%
Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;77;SE;5;90%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;8;83%
Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;81;SE;8;81%
Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;80;SE;5;87%
Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;74;SE;5;98%
Robstown;Partly cloudy;76;SE;5;90%
Rockport;Partly cloudy;80;SE;13;78%
Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;74;SSE;8;85%
San Angelo;Clear;81;S;9;53%
San Antonio;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;2;94%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;75;SE;6;93%
San Marcos;Partly cloudy;76;S;5;90%
Seminole;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;46%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly clear;79;SSE;10;66%
Snyder;Cloudy;79;SSE;10;55%
Sonora;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;64%
Stephenville;Clear;75;S;7;75%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly clear;79;S;7;74%
Sweetwater;Mostly clear;79;SSE;12;55%
Temple;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;10;87%
Terrell;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;7;76%
Tyler;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;3;81%
Uvalde;Partly cloudy;75;ESE;6;96%
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;82;S;10;59%
Victoria;Partly cloudy;75;SE;2;91%
Waco;Partly cloudy;78;S;12;75%
Weslaco;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;86%
Wharton;Partly cloudy;73;SE;3;94%
Wichita Falls;Clear;77;SSE;7;77%
Wink;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;13;39%
Zapata;Partly cloudy;78;SE;9;79%
_____
