TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Thursday, September 19, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;79;ESE;7;59%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;78;E;7;55%
Alice;Mostly cloudy;83;S;10;76%
Alpine;Clear;73;SW;5;57%
Amarillo;Clear;74;SSE;13;67%
Angleton;Mostly cloudy;82;S;12;87%
Arlington;Clear;78;ENE;6;75%
Austin;Clear;84;Calm;0;60%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;82;N;5;69%
Bay;Mostly cloudy;83;S;8;92%
Beaumont;Thunderstorms;76;ESE;8;93%
Beeville;Clear;84;S;10;81%
Borger;Clear;80;SSE;14;50%
Bowie;Clear;75;Calm;0;80%
Breckenridge;Clear;77;E;5;65%
Brenham;Clear;77;Calm;0;100%
Bridgeport;Clear;76;E;3;73%
Brownsville;Clear;83;S;10;85%
Brownwood;Clear;75;Calm;0;68%
Burnet;Clear;79;SE;3;66%
Canadian;Clear;78;SSE;9;68%
Castroville;Clear;85;ESE;6;56%
Childress;Clear;79;SE;12;61%
Cleburne;Clear;77;E;8;88%
College Station;Clear;78;Calm;0;90%
Comanche;Clear;74;S;3;77%
Conroe;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;84;S;13;82%
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;76;NE;3;84%
Cotulla;Clear;89;S;7;51%
Dalhart;Clear;73;SSE;14;50%
Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;79;E;6;76%
Dallas Redbird;Clear;77;E;6;84%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Clear;79;E;6;76%
Decatur;Clear;76;E;5;76%
Del Rio;Clear;87;ENE;6;39%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;82;ENE;3;52%
Denton;Clear;79;E;6;71%
Dryden;Clear;80;SSE;3;39%
Dumas;Clear;71;SSE;10;64%
Edinburg;Clear;82;SSE;10;82%
El Paso;Mostly clear;80;SW;6;37%
Ellington;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;83%
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;8;81%
Fort Hood;Clear;80;Calm;0;70%
Fort Worth;Clear;79;E;9;76%
Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;80;E;8;68%
Fort Worth Nas;Clear;82;ESE;7;66%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;77;Calm;0;79%
Fredericksburg;Clear;78;Calm;0;59%
Gainesville;Clear;75;ESE;5;80%
Galveston;Cloudy;85;S;21;87%
Gatesville;Clear;79;Calm;0;69%
Georgetown;Clear;78;SSW;3;73%
Giddings;Clear;80;Calm;0;80%
Gilmer;Cloudy;76;E;8;83%
Graham;Clear;76;Calm;0;79%
Granbury;Clear;80;ESE;6;69%
Grand Prairie;Clear;78;ENE;6;75%
Greenville;Clear;77;E;3;83%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;9;40%
Hamilton;Clear;75;S;4;79%
Harlingen;Clear;82;SSE;10;90%
Hearne;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;89%
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;79%
Henderson;Cloudy;74;ESE;8;93%
Hereford;Mostly clear;73;SE;8;58%
Hillsboro;Clear;76;ENE;5;89%
Hondo;Mostly clear;84;E;8;50%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;79;N;3;94%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;6;90%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;79;N;3;94%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;77;S;5;93%
Houston Hooks;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;90%
Houston Hull;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;96%
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;78;NNW;5;92%
Huntsville;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;93%
Ingleside;Partly cloudy;85;S;13;83%
Jacksonville;Cloudy;73;E;7;100%
Jasper;Cloudy;76;ESE;5;97%
Junction;Clear;84;ENE;7;48%
Kellyusa Airport;Clear;86;E;7;69%
Kerrville;Clear;82;E;8;66%
Killeen;Clear;80;Calm;0;70%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;80;Calm;0;70%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;83;S;12;79%
La Grange;Clear;80;Calm;0;83%
Lago Vista;Clear;78;ESE;3;74%
Lancaster;Clear;76;ENE;3;85%
Laredo;Clear;88;SSW;6;61%
Llano;Clear;79;Calm;0;69%
Longview;Cloudy;75;ENE;5;89%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;77;ESE;12;51%
Lufkin;Cloudy;75;SSE;6;93%
Mcallen;Clear;83;SSE;14;82%
Mcgregor;Clear;79;NE;5;76%
Mckinney;Clear;77;E;5;76%
Mesquite;Clear;74;ENE;5;93%
Midland;Clear;81;SE;7;44%
Midland Airpark;Clear;81;SE;7;44%
Midlothian;Clear;74;Calm;0;88%
Mineola;Partly cloudy;75;E;3;89%
Mineral Wells;Clear;76;ESE;3;79%
Mount Pleasant;Partly cloudy;75;E;8;85%
Nacogdoches;Showers;72;Calm;6;100%
New Braunfels;Clear;83;NE;3;73%
Odessa;Clear;82;SSE;9;39%
Orange;Thunderstorms;78;SE;9;100%
Palacios;Cloudy;86;S;14;76%
Palestine;Cloudy;75;N;3;92%
Pampa;Clear;76;SSE;15;61%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;73;S;13;64%
Paris;Clear;74;E;6;90%
Pecos;Cloudy;81;Calm;0;44%
Perryton;Clear;73;S;9;59%
Plainview;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;8;64%
Pleasanton;Clear;83;SE;3;74%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;85;S;15;82%
Port Isabel;Clear;84;SSE;10;83%
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;84;S;9;88%
Randolph AFB;Mostly clear;84;SE;6;77%
Robstown;Clear;83;S;12;80%
Rockport;Partly cloudy;86;S;12;76%
Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;5;57%
San Angelo;Clear;78;E;6;51%
San Antonio;Clear;85;ESE;8;76%
San Antonio Stinson;Clear;87;E;7;69%
San Marcos;Clear;81;ENE;5;68%
Seminole;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;3;45%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;77;Calm;0;79%
Snyder;Clear;77;E;7;58%
Sonora;Clear;82;E;6;44%
Stephenville;Clear;76;E;3;74%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;74;Calm;0;91%
Sweetwater;Clear;75;Calm;0;61%
Temple;Clear;77;SE;3;81%
Terrell;Clear;76;ENE;3;87%
Tyler;Cloudy;75;E;8;87%
Uvalde;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;5;55%
Vernon;Clear;78;SE;6;69%
Victoria;Mostly clear;82;SE;8;92%
Waco;Clear;79;ENE;10;73%
Weslaco;Mostly clear;81;S;9;88%
Wharton;Partly cloudy;80;S;9;92%
Wichita Falls;Clear;77;E;12;77%
Wink;Cloudy;81;E;3;41%
Zapata;Clear;84;SSE;10;69%
_____
