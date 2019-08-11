TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM CDT Sunday, August 11, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;83;S;12;50%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;84;S;15;45%
Alice;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;5;90%
Alpine;Clear;73;SW;10;50%
Amarillo;Clear;76;S;13;64%
Angleton;Mostly cloudy;78;S;5;90%
Arlington;Clear;82;S;5;61%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;80;N;6;81%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;77;SSW;7;96%
Bay;Cloudy;80;Calm;0;93%
Beaumont;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;1;89%
Beeville;Clear;80;SSE;7;87%
Borger;Clear;82;S;13;42%
Bowie;Clear;75;SSE;3;80%
Breckenridge;Clear;82;S;8;54%
Brenham;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;100%
Bridgeport;Clear;74;Calm;0;82%
Brownsville;Clear;84;SSE;9;93%
Brownwood;Clear;79;S;7;64%
Burnet;Clear;79;S;7;68%
Canadian;Clear;78;SSW;9;55%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;79;S;9;77%
Childress;Clear;80;S;8;51%
Cleburne;Clear;79;S;6;78%
College Station;Cloudy;79;S;3;90%
Comanche;Clear;80;S;9;67%
Conroe;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;93%
Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;81;S;6;90%
Corsicana;Partly cloudy;79;S;9;81%
Cotulla;Clear;80;SSE;9;84%
Dalhart;Clear;70;SW;5;70%
Dallas Love;Clear;84;SSE;8;64%
Dallas Redbird;Clear;81;S;8;68%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Clear;83;S;8;64%
Decatur;Clear;83;S;13;60%
Del Rio;Clear;85;ESE;10;62%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;81;ESE;10;73%
Denton;Clear;81;SSE;6;71%
Dryden;Clear;80;NW;4;46%
Dumas;Clear;77;SSE;8;54%
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;8;86%
El Paso;Mostly clear;77;SSE;5;59%
Ellington;Clear;78;SSW;4;91%
Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;3;87%
Fort Hood;Clear;80;S;10;70%
Fort Worth;Clear;83;S;10;62%
Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;83;S;7;62%
Fort Worth Nas;Clear;85;S;14;58%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;81;S;9;66%
Fredericksburg;Clear;74;S;8;78%
Gainesville;Clear;77;Calm;0;83%
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;83;SSW;6;85%
Gatesville;Clear;79;SE;5;73%
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;79;S;8;83%
Giddings;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;96%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;78;SSW;5;83%
Graham;Clear;78;Calm;0;69%
Granbury;Clear;84;S;6;58%
Grand Prairie;Clear;82;S;5;61%
Greenville;Clear;81;S;6;78%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;71;SW;12;62%
Hamilton;Clear;77;S;9;74%
Harlingen;Mostly clear;87;SE;7;76%
Hearne;Cloudy;78;SE;6;97%
Hebbronville;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;88%
Henderson;Clear;79;SSW;5;85%
Hereford;Clear;80;SSW;13;54%
Hillsboro;Clear;81;SSE;7;71%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;9;81%
Houston;Clear;81;N;7;88%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Clear;80;S;5;87%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;81;N;7;88%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;75;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Clear;80;Calm;0;87%
Houston Hooks;Mostly clear;79;SW;3;87%
Houston Hull;Mostly clear;80;SSW;6;93%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly clear;82;SSW;3;81%
Huntsville;Clear;81;SSW;6;84%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;84;S;9;85%
Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;78;SSW;5;93%
Jasper;Mostly clear;78;Calm;0;96%
Junction;Clear;81;SSE;7;64%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;13;83%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;84%
Killeen;Clear;80;S;10;70%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;80;S;10;70%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;6;90%
La Grange;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;100%
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;76;S;10;87%
Lancaster;Clear;78;Calm;0;80%
Laredo;Clear;82;SSE;10;81%
Llano;Clear;79;Calm;0;69%
Longview;Partly cloudy;79;SSW;6;81%
Lubbock;Mostly clear;80;S;11;52%
Lufkin;Mostly clear;75;SE;3;96%
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;10;82%
Mcgregor;Clear;81;S;9;71%
Mckinney;Clear;79;S;6;81%
Mesquite;Clear;76;S;6;91%
Midland;Clear;82;SSE;10;44%
Midland Airpark;Clear;82;SSE;10;44%
Midlothian;Clear;77;SSE;6;81%
Mineola;Clear;78;SSW;5;86%
Mineral Wells;Clear;78;SSE;7;70%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;78;Calm;0;80%
Nacogdoches;Clear;77;S;3;96%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;6;84%
Odessa;Clear;83;SSE;12;39%
Orange;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;100%
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;87;S;12;71%
Palestine;Mostly cloudy;79;S;6;89%
Pampa;Clear;79;SSE;13;46%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;81;S;9;41%
Paris;Clear;77;SE;6;90%
Pecos;Clear;78;NNE;3;51%
Perryton;Clear;77;S;12;48%
Plainview;Clear;73;SW;3;63%
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;5;88%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;11;83%
Port Isabel;Mostly clear;84;SSE;9;85%
Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;81;SE;5;91%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;79;S;8;88%
Robstown;Clear;81;SSE;5;90%
Rockport;Cloudy;84;S;8;79%
Rocksprings;Clear;76;SE;14;77%
San Angelo;Clear;81;SSE;8;56%
San Antonio;Cloudy;79;S;9;87%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;81;S;8;73%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;7;88%
Seminole;Clear;75;Calm;0;53%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;82;S;9;74%
Snyder;Clear;78;SSE;8;50%
Sonora;Clear;81;SSE;8;65%
Stephenville;Clear;76;S;6;72%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;82;SSW;8;77%
Sweetwater;Clear;82;S;13;48%
Temple;Clear;79;S;13;84%
Terrell;Clear;80;S;7;78%
Tyler;Clear;80;S;7;85%
Uvalde;Clear;75;E;6;83%
Vernon;Clear;81;S;7;56%
Victoria;Clear;80;W;5;88%
Waco;Clear;81;S;12;68%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;6;86%
Wharton;Cloudy;76;E;3;93%
Wichita Falls;Clear;78;SSE;6;67%
Wink;Clear;82;SE;8;39%
Zapata;Clear;81;SSE;9;80%
_____
