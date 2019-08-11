TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM CDT Sunday, August 11, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;83;S;12;50%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;84;S;15;45%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;5;90%

Alpine;Clear;73;SW;10;50%

Amarillo;Clear;76;S;13;64%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;78;S;5;90%

Arlington;Clear;82;S;5;61%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;80;N;6;81%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;77;SSW;7;96%

Bay;Cloudy;80;Calm;0;93%

Beaumont;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;1;89%

Beeville;Clear;80;SSE;7;87%

Borger;Clear;82;S;13;42%

Bowie;Clear;75;SSE;3;80%

Breckenridge;Clear;82;S;8;54%

Brenham;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;100%

Bridgeport;Clear;74;Calm;0;82%

Brownsville;Clear;84;SSE;9;93%

Brownwood;Clear;79;S;7;64%

Burnet;Clear;79;S;7;68%

Canadian;Clear;78;SSW;9;55%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;79;S;9;77%

Childress;Clear;80;S;8;51%

Cleburne;Clear;79;S;6;78%

College Station;Cloudy;79;S;3;90%

Comanche;Clear;80;S;9;67%

Conroe;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;93%

Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;81;S;6;90%

Corsicana;Partly cloudy;79;S;9;81%

Cotulla;Clear;80;SSE;9;84%

Dalhart;Clear;70;SW;5;70%

Dallas Love;Clear;84;SSE;8;64%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;81;S;8;68%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Clear;83;S;8;64%

Decatur;Clear;83;S;13;60%

Del Rio;Clear;85;ESE;10;62%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;81;ESE;10;73%

Denton;Clear;81;SSE;6;71%

Dryden;Clear;80;NW;4;46%

Dumas;Clear;77;SSE;8;54%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;8;86%

El Paso;Mostly clear;77;SSE;5;59%

Ellington;Clear;78;SSW;4;91%

Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;3;87%

Fort Hood;Clear;80;S;10;70%

Fort Worth;Clear;83;S;10;62%

Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;83;S;7;62%

Fort Worth Nas;Clear;85;S;14;58%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;81;S;9;66%

Fredericksburg;Clear;74;S;8;78%

Gainesville;Clear;77;Calm;0;83%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;83;SSW;6;85%

Gatesville;Clear;79;SE;5;73%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;79;S;8;83%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;96%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;78;SSW;5;83%

Graham;Clear;78;Calm;0;69%

Granbury;Clear;84;S;6;58%

Grand Prairie;Clear;82;S;5;61%

Greenville;Clear;81;S;6;78%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;71;SW;12;62%

Hamilton;Clear;77;S;9;74%

Harlingen;Mostly clear;87;SE;7;76%

Hearne;Cloudy;78;SE;6;97%

Hebbronville;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;88%

Henderson;Clear;79;SSW;5;85%

Hereford;Clear;80;SSW;13;54%

Hillsboro;Clear;81;SSE;7;71%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;9;81%

Houston;Clear;81;N;7;88%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Clear;80;S;5;87%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;81;N;7;88%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;75;Calm;0;100%

Houston Clover;Clear;80;Calm;0;87%

Houston Hooks;Mostly clear;79;SW;3;87%

Houston Hull;Mostly clear;80;SSW;6;93%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly clear;82;SSW;3;81%

Huntsville;Clear;81;SSW;6;84%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;84;S;9;85%

Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;78;SSW;5;93%

Jasper;Mostly clear;78;Calm;0;96%

Junction;Clear;81;SSE;7;64%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;13;83%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;84%

Killeen;Clear;80;S;10;70%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;80;S;10;70%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;6;90%

La Grange;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;100%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;76;S;10;87%

Lancaster;Clear;78;Calm;0;80%

Laredo;Clear;82;SSE;10;81%

Llano;Clear;79;Calm;0;69%

Longview;Partly cloudy;79;SSW;6;81%

Lubbock;Mostly clear;80;S;11;52%

Lufkin;Mostly clear;75;SE;3;96%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;10;82%

Mcgregor;Clear;81;S;9;71%

Mckinney;Clear;79;S;6;81%

Mesquite;Clear;76;S;6;91%

Midland;Clear;82;SSE;10;44%

Midland Airpark;Clear;82;SSE;10;44%

Midlothian;Clear;77;SSE;6;81%

Mineola;Clear;78;SSW;5;86%

Mineral Wells;Clear;78;SSE;7;70%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;78;Calm;0;80%

Nacogdoches;Clear;77;S;3;96%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;6;84%

Odessa;Clear;83;SSE;12;39%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;100%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;87;S;12;71%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;79;S;6;89%

Pampa;Clear;79;SSE;13;46%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;81;S;9;41%

Paris;Clear;77;SE;6;90%

Pecos;Clear;78;NNE;3;51%

Perryton;Clear;77;S;12;48%

Plainview;Clear;73;SW;3;63%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;5;88%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;11;83%

Port Isabel;Mostly clear;84;SSE;9;85%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;81;SE;5;91%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;79;S;8;88%

Robstown;Clear;81;SSE;5;90%

Rockport;Cloudy;84;S;8;79%

Rocksprings;Clear;76;SE;14;77%

San Angelo;Clear;81;SSE;8;56%

San Antonio;Cloudy;79;S;9;87%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;81;S;8;73%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;7;88%

Seminole;Clear;75;Calm;0;53%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;82;S;9;74%

Snyder;Clear;78;SSE;8;50%

Sonora;Clear;81;SSE;8;65%

Stephenville;Clear;76;S;6;72%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;82;SSW;8;77%

Sweetwater;Clear;82;S;13;48%

Temple;Clear;79;S;13;84%

Terrell;Clear;80;S;7;78%

Tyler;Clear;80;S;7;85%

Uvalde;Clear;75;E;6;83%

Vernon;Clear;81;S;7;56%

Victoria;Clear;80;W;5;88%

Waco;Clear;81;S;12;68%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;6;86%

Wharton;Cloudy;76;E;3;93%

Wichita Falls;Clear;78;SSE;6;67%

Wink;Clear;82;SE;8;39%

Zapata;Clear;81;SSE;9;80%

