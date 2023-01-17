TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 16, 2023 _____ 211 FPUS54 KCRP 170704 AAC ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas...UPDATED National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 TXZ343-171015- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ443-171015- Nueces Islands- Including the city of Port Aransas 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ243-171015- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, increasing to northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ234-171015- Victoria- Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ239-171015- Webb- Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ242-171015- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ342-171015- Coastal Kleberg- 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ442-171015- Kleberg Islands- 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ344-171015- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ244-171015- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ245-171015- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ345-171015- Aransas Islands- 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ346-171015- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ246-171015- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ247-171015- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Long Mott 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ347-171015- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ447-171015- Calhoun Islands- 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ233-171015- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ232-171015- Bee- Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ241-171015- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ231-171015- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ240-171015- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ229-171015- La Salle- Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ230-171015- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ ANM _____