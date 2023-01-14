TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 13, 2023

_____

510 FPUS54 KCRP 140915

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

TXZ343-141015-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ443-141015-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ243-141015-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ234-141015-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ239-141015-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ242-141015-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ342-141015-

Coastal Kleberg-

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ442-141015-

Kleberg Islands-

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 60. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 20 mph,

increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ344-141015-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ244-141015-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ245-141015-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ345-141015-

Aransas Islands-

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ346-141015-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ246-141015-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ247-141015-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ347-141015-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ447-141015-

Calhoun Islands-

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70. South winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-141015-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ232-141015-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ241-141015-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ231-141015-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ240-141015-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ229-141015-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ230-141015-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

315 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LS/ANM

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather