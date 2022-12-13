TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 12, 2022

_____

232 FPUS54 KCRP 130924

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

TXZ343-132300-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with

highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ443-132300-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ243-132300-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler.

Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ234-132300-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ239-132300-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ242-132300-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler.

Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ342-132300-

Coastal Kleberg-

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with

highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ442-132300-

Kleberg Islands-

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ344-132300-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with

highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ244-132300-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler.

Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ245-132300-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ345-132300-

Aransas Islands-

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Less humid with

highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ346-132300-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with

highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ246-132300-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing

to north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler.

Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ247-132300-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ347-132300-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ447-132300-

Calhoun Islands-

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Less humid with

highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-132300-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler.

Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ232-132300-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler.

Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ241-132300-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to north

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler.

Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ231-132300-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ240-132300-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ229-132300-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ230-132300-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

PH/ANM

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather